In a Balkan country two weeks from now, you can only pay in euros, even though they are not EU member states

#Balkan #country #weeks #pay #euros #member #states

The Central Bank of Kosovo announced its decision on Wednesday evening, according to which from next month only euros can be accepted for cash payments throughout the country, that is, cash circulation will be stopped even in those settlements where the majority of Serbs live. The Serbian dinar has been the main currency in these settlements until now, it remained so even when the 1998-1999 Serb-Kosovo conflict ended and after Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008.

The current decision was justified by the leadership in Pristina by saying that the Serbian dinar enters Kosovo through the Serbian institutional system, bypassing the central bank of Kosovoso its path is completely untraceable, it can even be turned into illegal activity.

According to Pristina, the attackers who attacked police officers near the town of Banjska last September were financed through these illegal channels.

On September 24, a firefight broke out between masked militants of Serbian nationality and Kosovo police in northern Kosovo, which lasted the whole day. One policeman was killed, one was wounded, and four attackers were shot. Despite the fact that a local Serbian politician claimed responsibility for the attack, the instigators and supporters of the militants are still being sought.

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the move in Pristina undermines the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, which has been going on for more than ten years through the mediation of Brussels, and its purpose is to expel the Serbian population from Kosovo. During his meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Serbian head of state also informed the politicians and diplomats present about the latest developments.

Miroslav Lajcak, the EU commissioner responsible for the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, confirmed that both the Serbian and Kosovo parties informed him about the plan to stop the flow of money. He expressed his hope that the situation would not get worse because of this and that the two sides would find a peaceful solution. He added that he informed the competent EU bodies about the planned move in Kosovo and the Serbian concerns, and the EU will soon take an official position on the matter.

According to official data, about half of the Kosovo Serb population receives their pension, salary or social support from the Serbian budget in dinars.

If in the future they can only pay in euros in the territory of Kosovo, it may mean a loss for them during the currency exchange.

Cover image source: Getty Images