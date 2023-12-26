In a farm near Bogotá, they find bodies of three missing men

25/12/2023

The Cundinamarca Fire Department and the Police of that department reported the discovery of three lifeless people in a pasture in the Planadas sector, corresponding to the Santa Marta farm, in the San Francisco village.

This area is located in Mosquera, a municipality close to Bogotá to the west and the El Dorado airport.

Given this, the delegate of the fire department of that department, Captain Álvaro Farfán, explained that “at the moment we are waiting for personnel from the CTI (Technical Investigation Corps) to identify these three bodies, which are male.” .

Likewise, it was unofficially known that the first hypotheses indicate that the people had been murdered with a knife and had signs of torture.

However, neither the authorities nor the families of the victims have confirmed this version.

Likewise, the first report from the authorities indicates that the three men were between 23 and 30 years old, that they shared a family bond due to being cousins ​​and that they were reported missing last Saturday.

Until now, the discovery area remains cordoned off and access has been only for investigators and the victims’ relatives, who went there to identify the bodies.

The Police are carrying out the respective investigations to provide clarity about the circumstances in which the three young people were murdered and about those responsible for the crime.

