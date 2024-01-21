In a few days, we go from -10 degrees… to 10 degrees: is this normal and how can we explain it?

#days #degrees.. #degrees #normal #explain

It has been cold in recent days, with sometimes very low temperatures recorded in the south of the country or on the heights… have we broken records or has this winter been normal so far? Sébastien Doutreloup, climatologist, was the guest of RTL info 1 p.m. and he enlightened us on the question.

“We’re pretty normal. The very low temperatures recorded in eastern Belgium are rather linked to the fairly specific configuration of places where the cold is concentrated in the valley bottoms.“, he explains. “This is why we observe cold temperatures in these places“.

This Sunday strongly resembles a day of transition, because the weather will warm up in the coming days, notably up to 12 or even 13 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Is this a normal phenomenon? “This is completely normal ! At the beginning of January, we had very mild temperatures and this was reversed with the polar air coming from the pole and Siberia. Now, the polar air is being pushed out again and we have an increase in temperatures in the coming hours“.

We have seen the craze in recent days for ski slopes, walks in the snow: it has been years since we have really experienced it, these are episodes which could continue to become rarer in the future or is it impossible to say? “These episodes decrease“, he confirms. “If we analyze future forecasts, these episodes will be increasingly rare or even absent in the second half of the century. After 2050, Brussels will have much less snow than currently.

