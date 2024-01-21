In a few days, we go from -10 degrees… to 10 degrees: is this normal and how can we explain it?

#days #degrees.. #degrees #normal #explain

It has been cold in recent days, with sometimes very low temperatures recorded in the south of the country or on the heights… have we broken records or has this winter been normal so far? Sébastien Doutreloup, climatologist, was the guest of RTL info 1 p.m. and he enlightened us on the question.

We’re pretty normal. The very low temperatures recorded in eastern Belgium are rather linked to the fairly specific configuration of places where the cold is concentrated in the valley bottoms.“, he explains. “This is why we observe cold temperatures in these places“.

Also read Weather forecast: up to -15 degrees tonight, what to expect this weekend?

This Sunday strongly resembles a day of transition, because the weather will warm up in the coming days, notably up to 12 or even 13 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. Is this a normal phenomenon? “This is completely normal ! At the beginning of January, we had very mild temperatures and this was reversed with the polar air coming from the pole and Siberia. Now, the polar air is being pushed out again and we have an increase in temperatures in the coming hours“.

We have seen the craze in recent days for ski slopes, walks in the snow: it has been years since we have really experienced it, these are episodes which could continue to become rarer in the future or is it impossible to say? “These episodes decrease“, he confirms. “If we analyze future forecasts, these episodes will be increasingly rare or even absent in the second half of the century. After 2050, Brussels will have much less snow than currently.

snow weather

Also Read:  Weather report. Snowfall in the Atlas and the Rif, scattered rain in some of the Kingdom's provinces this Friday, December 5

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Daughter was hit and killed while crossing the road… Father wrote to Lai Qingde, “The pain of losing my daughter is my third disappointment with the DPP government” | Comprehensive | News
Daughter was hit and killed while crossing the road… Father wrote to Lai Qingde, “The pain of losing my daughter is my third disappointment with the DPP government” | Comprehensive | News
Posted on
Tooske makes WIDM viewers suspicious after lying: ‘She’s messing around!’ | RTL Boulevard
Tooske makes WIDM viewers suspicious after lying: ‘She’s messing around!’ | RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Leo Messi had a fun outing with friends
Leo Messi had a fun outing with friends
Posted on
Is it a disorder? Why do we talk during sleep?
Is it a disorder? Why do we talk during sleep?
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News