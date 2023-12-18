In a magical town in Europe, tourists are lured by different rules that make shopping there cheaper

#magical #town #Europe #tourists #lured #rules #shopping #cheaper

The late start of Livigno as a center of tourist attraction was determined by the city’s geographical position, he writes express.co.uk.

About 1,816 meters above sea level, the enclave in the mountains lived for centuries without communication with neighboring cities – snow cut off all roads leading to the outside. Since no trade or other commercial activities were possible here for several months of the year, Livigno was subject to special regulations that made the city a duty-free zone. He is like that even now.

Goods sold in the northernmost town in the Lombardy region are exempt from VAT. This is another circumstance that has made Livigno an attractive shopping stop for tourists and residents of the surrounding areas. Fuel has become a particularly big bait: you can fill up the tanks here really cheaply.

The duty-free procedure has turned Livinja into a center of commercial tourism. That this is the case is shown by the abundance, structure and size of the shops operating here.

in 1914 The Italian government has given permission to build the Foscagno Pass. For many decades it was the only way to get to Livonia without passing through Switzerland. However, in winters until 1952 The residents of Livigno did not have the opportunity to leave their hometown freely, because the crossing was closed from October to March.

The subsequent changes gave an impetus to the development of the tourism sector and Livigno gradually became a place where families come during their winter holidays, preferring a quieter vacation, and therefore not choosing the more popular cities of Cortina d’Ampezzo, St. Moritz or Selva Val Gardena.

From November to May, tourists flock to Livinha, lured by 115 kilometers of ski tracks and wanting to experience all the pleasures of the Italian winter.

The area is famous for homemade pappardelle with mushrooms, local cheeses and venison stew.

Even in summer, snow does not let you forget about yourself. The narrow streets of Livigno, covered with fresh snow, invite you to the Palio Delle Contrade, a Nordic skiing competition attended by locals.

In 2026, just like Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and Bormio, Livigno will host some Winter Olympic events. This city will host snowboarding and freestyle competitions.