In a nervous ending, even without Porzingis and Tatum, the Celtics beat the Raptors and continue their home winning streak

“Raptors” started the fourth quarter with a deficit of 13 points – 86:99. The guests managed to fight back and take the lead 109:105. The Celtics responded with five straight points by Derrick White as the score continued to swing until the final seconds.

Two seconds before the end of the match, Drew Holliday could get a four-point lead, but the Boston defender hit only the first – 120-117.

The rebound was won by Pascal Siakam, who was fouled by White. Siakam hit the first, missed the second, but the Boston basketball players got the rebound, winning their 16th victory of the season at TD Garden.

Jalen Brown scored 31, Derrick White 21, Luke Cornett 20 and Drew Holliday 15 for Boston.

In the “Raptors” team, Scotty Barnes had 30 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 points and Dennis Schroeder had 15 points.

In the next game, “Celtics” will meet San Antonio “Spurs” on the road on the night of January 1, Latvian time.

