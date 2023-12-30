In a nervous ending, even without Porzingis and Tatum, the Celtics beat the Raptors and continue their home winning streak

#nervous #Porzingis #Tatum #Celtics #beat #Raptors #continue #home #winning #streak

“Raptors” started the fourth quarter with a deficit of 13 points – 86:99. The guests managed to fight back and take the lead 109:105. The Celtics responded with five straight points by Derrick White as the score continued to swing until the final seconds.

Two seconds before the end of the match, Drew Holliday could get a four-point lead, but the Boston defender hit only the first – 120-117.

The rebound was won by Pascal Siakam, who was fouled by White. Siakam hit the first, missed the second, but the Boston basketball players got the rebound, winning their 16th victory of the season at TD Garden.

Jalen Brown scored 31, Derrick White 21, Luke Cornett 20 and Drew Holliday 15 for Boston.

In the “Raptors” team, Scotty Barnes had 30 points, Pascal Siakam had 26 points and Dennis Schroeder had 15 points.

In the next game, “Celtics” will meet San Antonio “Spurs” on the road on the night of January 1, Latvian time.

Watch NBA games on Go3 Sport channels and next generation TV Go3!

Also Read:  Here are the favorites of the chair for the 5y6 National of the 49th meeting in La Rinconada

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. Who are the other “Scrooges” of the globe
Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. Who are the other “Scrooges” of the globe
Posted on
Starfield reminded me how fun games can be
Starfield reminded me how fun games can be
Posted on
ANAF sells Volkswagen and Hyundai cars for 1,000 euros. When the auction takes place
ANAF sells Volkswagen and Hyundai cars for 1,000 euros. When the auction takes place
Posted on
Darts World Cup: Dobey outclasses Smith 4-0
Darts World Cup: Dobey outclasses Smith 4-0
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News