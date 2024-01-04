In a quarter, in a year, in 8 years. This is how apartment prices in Poland have become more expensive

#quarter #year #years #apartment #prices #Poland #expensive

The Central Statistical Office published data showing how much apartment prices have become in Poland. The data concerns both the primary and secondary markets. The Central Statistical Office also published data for each voivodeship.

The rest of the article is below the video

See also: “Children of the boom” earned a fortune. Expert: a breakdown is coming

Increase in apartment prices in Poland in the third quarter of 2023. Data from the Central Statistical Office

In the third quarter of 2023 apartments became more expensive by 4.5%. compared to the second quarter of 2023 The price increase on the primary market reached 4% and on the secondary market – 5%. The increase compared to the same period in 2022 was 9.3%. In this case, prices on the primary market increased by 9.8% and on the secondary market by 8.8%.

Data from the Central Statistical Office also show that in the third quarter of 2023. prices of residential premises were as much as 82.9%. higher compared to the average price in 2015. – notes MacroNext. However, the differences between the primary market are significant. In the first case, the increase was 69.9 percent, and in the second one, 94.1 percent. – according to the chart presented by the Central Statistical Office.

Where have apartment prices increased the most?

The Central Statistical Office has also published a table thanks to which we can see data for individual voivodeships. Apartment prices increased the most in the voivodeship Lower Silesia (15%) and Lesser Poland (14.2%). Prices increased the least in the province. West Pomeranian Voivodeship (3.6%). For the province Masovian Voivodeship the increase was higher than the average – it amounted to 7.6%.

Experts: The supply of apartments will decrease

What changes await the real estate market? On Thursday, experts from the Polish Economic Institute published a forecast on this subject. PIE expects that in 2024 the supply of apartments in Poland will decline.

What are the reasons for this? The market will feature mainly premises whose construction began in 2022, when the construction of 200,000 sq m was started. apartments, which was a decrease of 27%. compared to 2021. As recalled, this was the worst result since 2017. It was noted that the end of 2023 brought an increase in the number of construction starts, but according to PIE it will not affect the supply of apartments in 2024.

The Polish Economic Institute pointed out that from 2021, the number of apartments for which construction permits were issued has decreased. Back then, the number was 310,000, and last year – 240,000. According to the predictions of PIE analysts, in 2024 the number of apartments put into use will be approximately 200,000. This will be the lowest result since 2018, they emphasized.

Supply cannot keep up with demand

The center’s experts noted that supply is unable to meet the increase in demand resulting from the implementation of the “Safe Credit” programan increase in real wages in the second half of the year, a decrease in interest rates and a reduction in the prudential buffer from the beginning of 2023.

“The mismatch of supply and demand will cause prices to rise in the coming year.” – analysts pointed out. According to them, apartment prices will continue to increase in 2024, especially in large cities, where – as they added – the number of premises for sale will be lower than in 2022.

The study noted that the mood in the construction sector is still not good. This means that entrepreneurs will be more willing to build new apartments, but a significant revival on the market should not be expected – it was emphasized.

Rate the quality of our article:

Your feedback helps us create better content.