In a row over the party flag, Pakistani man kills his son

Islamabad

A man in Pakistan killed his own son after the two disagreed over which political party’s flag would be flown ahead of the country’s elections. The father and son pair reportedly supported different political parties in Pakistan’s elections.

As reported AFPTuesday (23/1/2024), an argument occurred when the boy, who had just returned from work in Qatar, raised the flag of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which is the political party of former Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

The child raised the PTI flag at his family’s house on the outskirts of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

“The father forbade his son from flying the PTI flag at home, but the son refused to take down the flag and left the PTI,” said local district police official, Naseer Farid.

“The argument got worse, and out of anger, the father fired a gun at his 31-year-old son, before running away from the house,” said Farid.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, but he died on the way.

The local police are hunting for the father who is still at large. It was stated that the father was affiliated with the nationalist Awami National Party and had previously flown the political party’s flag.

