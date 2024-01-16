In a Russian city haunted by spies, there was no hot water pipe, and passers-by were scalded

#Russian #city #haunted #spies #hot #water #pipe #passersby #scalded

According to health authorities, the regional online portal NN.ru reported that the victims were scalded.

Two children are among the victims. Pictures of the snow-covered city center showed clouds of steam and large puddles of water on the street.

This winter, tens of thousands of people have already been left without heating in Russia due to numerous technical problems.

The event that happened in the Moscow suburb of Podolsk, where shortly after the new year, burst pipes and left tens of thousands of people without heating for several days, attracted the attention of the whole country.

As a result, several persons were arrested. The operator of the power plant was nationalized by order of President Vladimir Putin, who will participate in the elections in March.

In this case, Nizhny Novgorod regional energy supplier Teploenergo took prompt action and took responsibility for the incident. The company is ready to cover the costs of treatment and rehabilitation of the injured, according to its press release. Many victims have scalded hands and feet with hot water.