In an unprecedented case in Latin America, a 15-year-old boy who was born with ‘half a heart’ receives an artificial ventricle in SP | São Paulo

São Paulo teenager Alexander Martinez, aged 15, had a life expectancy of just two more years until, in September this year, medicine and technology reversed the uncertainties.

The young man, who was born with “half a heart”, became the first patient in Latin America to receive an artificial ventricle, assistive device that can be used to support patients with heart failure, according to the Heart Institute (learn more below).

Alexander has been hospitalized since February, when he left home, felt his feet swollen and ended up in the hospital. InCor’s discharge after the delicate surgery for the implant happened three months later, on December 5th.

“I’m very happy, and the surgery is going well. Today I’m at home. Before I felt very tired. Today I feel less [cansado], now I can walk. And later on I’ll be able to run, go to the gym and find a girlfriend too,” he told g1.

— Photo: g1

The student was born with a single functional ventricle, which is when the heart does not have the two pumping chambers (ventricles) functioning separately, as they should. As a result, he had to undergo three heart surgeries.

Over the years, even with these three procedures that kept Alexander alive, the situation worsened into heart failure (when the heart cannot pump the amount of blood the body needs) and hypoxemia (low blood oxygenation), explained doctor Luiz Fernando Caneo, one of those responsible for the patient.

In Alexander’s case, a transplant was not indicated due to the absence of a pulmonary artery. As a result, the team had two options: do nothing and offer comfort to the patient, knowing the imminent worsening, or carry out the procedure, despite the high risk, but with a chance of improving his quality of life.

“The left pulmonary artery [de Alexander] it is completely closed and the left lung, irrigated by collateral vessels, is the only one. In these cases, transplantation is contraindicated”, says Caneo.

15-year-old young man who was born with 'half the heart' gets an artificial ventricle in SP — Photo: Personal Archive/TV Globo

🫀Functional single ventricle: the heart does not have the two pumping chambers (ventricles) functioning separately, as they should. In addition, pulmonary atresia with an intact septum may also occur, when the right ventricle, which pumps blood to the lungs, does not function or is small. The valve that allows blood to pass from the heart to the lungs (pulmonary valve) is closed or has not formed correctly.

❤️‍🩹Artificial ventricle: left ventricular assist device that can be used to support patients with heart failure. It is designed to help the heart pump blood. In patients with two functioning ventricles, it supports the left ventricle, helping it pump blood to the body. However, use in patients with a single ventricle is more complex.

The student’s father, Alessandro Martinez, remembers that the medications in the hospital were keeping him stable, but the family would have to make choices.

“They told us that he was fine, however, his life expectancy was two, maximum three years. We would do this procedure or, in the near future, he would become increasingly weaker, more debilitated”, he recalls.

The patient would also have to undergo the “Fontan Operation”.

🩸Fontan surgery diverts blood from the superior and inferior vena cava directly to the lungs without passing through the heart, specifies the doctor. The oxygenated blood that returns from the lungs to the heart is pumped throughout the body by the only functioning ventricle. In Alexander’s case, the single ventricle was already weakened.

15-year-old young man who was born with 'half a heart' gets an artificial ventricle in SP — Photo: TV Globo

The InCor team even molded a piece in the shape of the teenager’s organ with a 3D printer and also studied the case in images using virtual reality software for two months.

Afterwards, Caneo took the resin heart to a conference in the United States to discuss the surgery with other professionals. The Alexander organ has about three times the volume of an “ordinary” heart.

“As the heart is big, the question we had was where we were going to place the device, the best position, how it was going to look.”

After the congress, and as the family had decided to have surgery, the risky procedure was carried out in September, and discharge took place at the beginning of this month.

With the success of the surgery, the São Paulo fan received a team shirt on the day of his discharge with the signature of the current players. The gift was given by the medical team, who mobilized to get the autographs.

“A great victory. Seeing him leaving the hospital and rehabilitated to a life close to normal is priceless. I was doomed to have a horrible life until I died, and it’s very rewarding. I think the whole team felt that. The biggest goal was to send him home. You will have a very good quality of life”, celebrates the doctor.

Walk, run and… date

Alexander tried to dance and play football with his father, but he got tired quickly — Photo: Personal archive

Returning home there was a barbecue reception and renovations to the house, according to his father Alessandro.

“When we saw that he was doing very well and that his departure from the hospital was imminent, we started preparing everything to welcome him. There were places with mold, we had to change the structure a little and, when we got the news of his discharge, it was wonderful.”

According to his father, Alexander attended the second year of high school remotely. He was the one who picked up activities at school for his son to do at InCor while he received medical treatment. It was a year away from spending time with friends.

SUS does not perform the procedure performed on Alexander. The family then tried to use medical insurance, which denied the surgery. The path was to go to court against the health plan since the only alternative was to try to survive with the imported device.

On July 10, the judge of the 1st Civil Court of Regional Forum I – Santana analyzed the case. In the decision, the judge urgently evaluated the request and considered that the insurance company’s refusal to cover the surgery to implant the HeartMate3 device was illegal. And it determined a daily fine of R$15,000 if the company did not comply with the decision.

The process included a medical report that reported “very high risk for the possibility of heart transplantation, as the patient had previous surgery, total obstruction in the left pulmonary artery and ventricular dysfunction of the single ventricle.”

“It would be expensive to get a lawyer to file this lawsuit. Coincidentally, the boss of the place where I work changed, and he is a lawyer. He found out about the case through football. Alexandre always accompanied us to football, and my boss he also plays. When he found out about the case, he said: ‘I’m going to file the lawsuit and I’m not going to charge any real money’. We got the agreement authorized through the courts”, details the father.

Artificial ventricle before transplant

Unprecedented surgery in Brazil: boy recovers after artificial heart transplant

He lost ten kilos in one semester and felt sick a few times. He was hospitalized for more than 20 days until an x-ray revealed that his heart was swollen. In his case, inflammation caused by a virus also caused severe organ failure.

For Guilherme, the “machine” was temporary. He remained on the transplant queue and received a new heart in 2021. The boy had the device implanted for one year and three months. During this period, he faced an infection in the pump power cable entry area and a stroke.

“Heartmate saved my son. And I can only find it wonderful that it could have benefited from its use and thanks to the adaptations that were made. In Gui’s case, it was enough opportunity to survive to withstand the wait for a new heart to arrive, and for this to be possible outside the hospital environment”, said the boy’s mother, Tatiana Rossi.

Abbott, the company that manufactures the device, informed the g1 that, in Alexander’s case, the procedure was covered by the health plan, and the technology is not yet available in the Unified Health System (SUS). To be made available in Brazil, the HeartMate 3 underwent certification and approval from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

Once implanted, the patient is monitored by the original clinical team. The device parameters are checked using a specific monitor located in the hospital center. When the patient is discharged and goes home, he takes with him eight 14-volt ion batteries that provide energy for the equipment to operate.

“They are always used in pairs and have a durability of up to 17 hours. When necessary, batteries are changed according to their validity”, explains the text sent to g1.

Additionally, the patient wears a system controller, which is device interface equipment. This monitor has an internal backup battery capable of up to 15 minutes of support in addition to the 17 hours of 14-volt batteries.

“Every patient who uses the HeartMate system receives training on how to use the technology and undergoes continuous monitoring, both by the medical team and by Abbott. Before the procedure, they also have the opportunity to meet other people who have already performed this procedure and, with this, they can share experiences.”

What the Ministry of Health says

“The Unified Health System (SUS) offers comprehensive and free assistance to patients with heart failure, including prevention and control actions, diagnosis, medication supply, treatment and monitoring for a healthier lifestyle.

In 2023, the Ministry of Health allocated R$270 million for cardiovascular care. The objective is to enable the expansion of the supply of surgical procedures in the area.

According to the Hospital Information System of the Unified Health System (SUS), in 2022, 205,441 hospitalizations related to heart failure were recorded in the SUS. In 2023, until October, there were 174,500 hospitalizations (preliminary data).”