In anticipation of the Paris Olympics, Warner Bros. Discovery” announces a new Olympic program – Sports

Publicity photo; Carsten Warholm

To celebrate the athletes who will participate in this year’s Paris Olympics and entertain passionate sports fans, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe announces a new lineup of Olympic programming – content about world-famous athletes, series and exclusive documentaries.

One of the most interesting series will be “Chasing Glory”, a seven-episode series exclusively created by WBD, in which, in chronological order, the most famous athletes in the world will openly talk about the way to winning a gold medal. The series’ central characters are world record breakers, global superstars, up-and-comers and cultural cornerstones, each representing a different sport. The series is produced by the company “Supercollider” and will premiere on January 24 on the “Eurosport 1” channel and on the “discovery+” platform. In the series, viewers will be able to get acquainted with Karsten Warholm, the world record holder in the 400-meter hurdles and the current Olympic champion from Norway, Janja Garnbret, the first and only Olympic rock climbing champion from Slovenia, Menno Van Gorp. Dina Asher-Smith, the Dutch breakdance legend and three-time BC One international champion, who will compete in her first Olympic breakdance competition this year, Dina Asher-Smith, the fastest sprinter ever to represent Great Britain, Peter Sagan , Slovakian cycling superstar and three-time world champion who is hoping to win Olympic gold in mountain biking after retiring from road cycling, Vahine Fierro, a young Tahitian surfer and former World Junior Champion.

Continuing the tradition of publishing Olympic stories, new episodes of Eurosport’s Refugees’ Voice will be published on Eurosport.com in February. As part of WBD’s “Home Crowd” campaign, which aims to support the Refugee Olympic team and raise awareness about refugees, “Refugees’ Voice” will reveal the stories of refugee athlete scholarship recipients about their desire, goals to participate in the Paris Olympic Games. In addition, the documentary film “We Dare to Dream” by journalist Waad Al-Kateab about refugees participating in the Olympic Games is available to viewers of “discovery+” and users of the Eurosport app throughout Europe.

Scott Young, Senior Vice President of Content, Production and Business at WBD Sports Europe, says: “2024. 2018 will be one of the most spectacular years in the world of sports, with the Paris Summer Olympics as its central event. Our goal in portraying the Paris Olympics is to reveal the story of this sporting event through the athletes themselves, doing so in an exciting format that will allow fans to get to know their sporting idols even more. We will share these stories with the widest possible audience across Europe, producing content throughout the year in both short and long-form formats. Our commitment is to show the widest range of Olympic sporting events, while providing diverse content that allows you to experience the games and follow the results. Our new series and films, including Chasing Glory, will reveal the inspiring stories of athletes preparing for the event in Paris to further excite sports fans and our viewers, keeping them fired up until the Games begin.”

As part of its diverse Olympic content, WBD is also broadcasting the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon from January 19 to February 1, 2024. Users of the “Eurosport” app and the “discovery+” platform will be able to follow the world’s best young athletes who are ready to compete in the Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina in 2026 and which will be broadcast live on WBD channels and platforms.

Since the launch of WBD’s One Year to Go broadcast, WBD has published a wide range of Olympic content across its channels and platforms, continuing to keep sports fans excited about the athletes at the Olympic Games and the planned sporting events. Including the original documentary film “Paris, La Vie Sportive”, which reflects the historical and unique connection of Paris with sports in the 100 years since the city last hosted the Olympic Games in 1924. The film is voiced by the legendary 1998 FIFA World Cup and 2000 European Football Championship (UEFA Euro) champion Thierry Henry.

The Olympic-themed biographical sports drama The Boys in the Boat is available. Directed by George Clooney and based on the 2013 novel by Daniel James Brown, the film follows the remarkable story of the University of Washington rowing team as they overcome adversity to represent the United States at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin , which took place in Nazi Germany.

“Warner Bros. Discovery’ is the home of the Olympic Games in Europe. WBD’s streaming platforms – including HBO and discovery+ – will be the only place to catch every Olympic event this summer. In addition, Eurosport channels will provide continuous live broadcast of the competition throughout the 19 days of the competition.

