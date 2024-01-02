In Antwerp, more than 30 minors arrested: the story of a turbulent New Year’s evening

#Antwerp #minors #arrested #story #turbulent #Years #evening

Some 150,000 people went to Antwerp on Sunday evening to watch the fireworks on the Scheldt, the city reported on Monday. Despite rainy weather and strong winds, 10,000 more spectators than last year came to watch the end-of-year fireworks, which even constitutes a record for Antwerp. Antwerp police also arrested 57 people in total on Sunday evening, including 31 minors. 42 of the arrests were administrative, 15 judicial.

“The police actively patrolled to have a deterrent effect,” according to Antwerp police spokesperson Willem Migom. “On the Kiel, the police had to push back the crowd present. A water cannon was deployed. Damage was caused and the police made several arrests,” he continued.

Following these incidents, two teenagers aged 15 and 16 were placed in an institution closed by the youth court after looting a police van. Ten other people were arrested. “The mirrors of a police van were kicked off, a door was smashed and two windows were broken. From the vehicle, the perpetrators stole objects such as bulletproof vests, batons, laptops, body cameras and a pair of handcuffs,” said the spokesperson for the prosecution.

The police returned quickly and en masse to the vicinity of the combi. She was able to arrest twelve suspects and recover part of the loot. The exact role of each is still under investigation. Eight of the suspects were minors.