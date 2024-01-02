In Antwerp, more than 30 minors arrested: the story of a turbulent New Year’s evening

#Antwerp #minors #arrested #story #turbulent #Years #evening

Some 150,000 people went to Antwerp on Sunday evening to watch the fireworks on the Scheldt, the city reported on Monday. Despite rainy weather and strong winds, 10,000 more spectators than last year came to watch the end-of-year fireworks, which even constitutes a record for Antwerp. Antwerp police also arrested 57 people in total on Sunday evening, including 31 minors. 42 of the arrests were administrative, 15 judicial.

“The police actively patrolled to have a deterrent effect,” according to Antwerp police spokesperson Willem Migom. “On the Kiel, the police had to push back the crowd present. A water cannon was deployed. Damage was caused and the police made several arrests,” he continued.

Following these incidents, two teenagers aged 15 and 16 were placed in an institution closed by the youth court after looting a police van. Ten other people were arrested. “The mirrors of a police van were kicked off, a door was smashed and two windows were broken. From the vehicle, the perpetrators stole objects such as bulletproof vests, batons, laptops, body cameras and a pair of handcuffs,” said the spokesperson for the prosecution.

The police returned quickly and en masse to the vicinity of the combi. She was able to arrest twelve suspects and recover part of the loot. The exact role of each is still under investigation. Eight of the suspects were minors.

Also Read:  If you also receive IMSS Pension payment, you should know this – Fox Sports

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

New Retirement Age 2024. The situation of pensions after the change of government
New Retirement Age 2024. The situation of pensions after the change of government
Posted on
Review Acoustic Energy Corinium Limited Edition in British Racing Green
Review Acoustic Energy Corinium Limited Edition in British Racing Green
Posted on
Rareș Bogdan, about the PNL presidential candidate: “You will have a surprise”
Rareș Bogdan, about the PNL presidential candidate: “You will have a surprise”
Posted on
Unusual: the tournament that Messi will not be able to play in the United States
Unusual: the tournament that Messi will not be able to play in the United States
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News