In Austria, too, criminals torment the elderly, and people are sobbing in the background

Crime aimed at defrauding pensioners is not new here either, but in neighboring Austria, for example, the number of dishonest scams exploiting the gullibility of the elderly is at its peak. Since 2021, the rate of such professional crimes has been steadily increasing, peaking around Christmas, and in the past two years they have caused damage worth 35 million euros in Austria, the Federal Ministry of the Interior said.

Quoted by the Kurier Manuel Scherscher, the criminologist of the Federal Criminal Police, who said: the perpetrators are very clever, they pretend to be police officers and, according to current trends, they typically use two types of tricks. Their target is usually the elderly, who, according to their method, surprise them with unexpected news with the intention of depriving them of their savings.

They offer protection

In the first step, victims are called by fraudsters pretending to be police officers, judges or prosecutors. The victims are either told that they have become the targets of burglars and are therefore offered protection, or that a relative caused a car accident and can only be released from arrest on bail – the methods were detailed.

A short time later, in both cases, the alleged police officers knock on the victims’ doors to “protect” the cash or property in the home from burglars, or to take bail for the relative’s release.

The authority emphasized: the criminals act very professionally. For example, they look for names that look older in phone books, so that there is a good chance that a retired person will pick up the phone, but it is also common to take out party cards, from which they also learn the names of children or grandchildren, who are mentioned on the phone for the sake of authenticity.

The sobbing of people can often be heard in the background, which is claimed to be the crying of family members in trouble, the criminologist said.

They exploit emotions

The Austrian police warned that insidious criminals exert psychological pressure on the elderly they visit and try to take advantage of their emotions.

However, a policeman who stands at the door or asks for money or valuables on the phone is most definitely a fraud and should not be trusted

– the warning signs were highlighted.

The method still works, as the heartless fraudsters have so far caused enormous financial damage to Austrian pensioners, from whom they deduct an average of 25,000 euros per person. But they don’t only travel with cash, they also accept jewelry or precious metals – for example in Lower Austria jewelry worth two million euros was also stolen from an elderly woman, which she had to hand over in a suitcase.

This method first appeared with in-laws in 2021, and since then the authorities have registered nearly 1,600 cases, a quarter of which ended in a successful scam. At the same time, the number of unreported criminal cases can be five times that.

Foreign offenders, no accent

According to experience, phone fraudsters mostly come from Turkey, Serbia or Poland, but they speak flawless German without an accent. Among them, 99 suspects were arrested in the Austrians in the last year alone – most of the help in this was provided by the elderly targeted, who were suspected of being potential victims and called the police instead.

According to the police warning:

neither the banks, nor the prosecutor’s office, nor the police handle such calls, so it is best to immediately cut off a similar, suspicious call

the police generally do not accept or hold cash or valuables or ask for bank balances, so caution is advised if anyone tries to do so. If the caller asks for money, it is better to end the phone conversation immediately

it helps a lot in the investigation if the potential victim writes down the caller’s number

the elderly should warn their relatives about these forms of fraud and vice versa!

nominate relatives who can contact each other if the elderly family member is not available!

in the event of a fraudulent attempt, the police must be notified immediately

