In Brazil, 95% of skin cancer cases are non-melanoma tumors; understand

#Brazil #skin #cancer #cases #nonmelanoma #tumors #understand

Orange December is Skin Cancer Awareness Month. According to data from the National Cancer Institute (INCA), this type of tumor is the most common among Brazilians, representing a third

of all cancer cases diagnosed in the country. Among reports of skin cancer, around 95% are non-melanoma tumors, the fifth most common neoplasm in the world, with more than 1 million new cases each year. The Brazilian Society of Clinical Oncology (SBOC) highlights the importance of the month dedicated to preventing the disease, which although it is the most common, is also preventable.

Clinical oncologist and coordinator of the SBOC Skin Tumor Committee, Dr. Rodrigo Villarroel explains that this type of cancer often goes unnoticed in terms of symptoms, since it generally does not cause pain.

According to him, the presence of the tumor can be noticed through spots or lesions, especially in exposed areas, such as the face and hands. “It is essential that people pay attention to any dermatological lesion that resembles a wound, which does not heal properly. Injuries that persist indefinitely or those that bleed and change their size over time must be observed closely and deserve due attention”, emphasizes the specialist.



Difference Between Non-Melanoma and Melanoma Cancers

The main difference between non-melanoma and melanoma skin cancer is the types of skin cells that are affected. Melanoma develops in melanocytes, which are the cells responsible for producing melanin, the pigment that gives color to the skin. This type of tumor is less common, but more aggressive, and if not treated early, it can be lethal, as it has the potential to spread to other parts of the body (metastasis).

Non-melanoma skin cancers include basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), which originate in the cells of the epidermis, the most superficial layer of the skin. “These are considered less aggressive cancers, especially basal cell cancer, responsible for 80% of cases. This type allows growth over months or even years, without the ability to spread to other parts of the body”, explains the oncologist.



Early diagnosis

However, this apparent lower severity of non-melanoma skin cancer can lead to late diagnoses. “Some people neglect the diagnosis, allowing the tumor to evolve over a long period of time, sometimes resulting in extensive lesions. It is worth mentioning that skin cancer is localizable and, with appropriate treatment, is often curable. This not-so-early diagnosis may not significantly impact mortality, keeping it at low levels”, adds the doctor.



Risk factors

Among the main risk factors presented by the specialist, excessive and unprotected exposure to UVA and UVB ultraviolet rays are the most significant. Sunburns can cause serious injuries and the development of some type of skin cancer throughout life, and these burns are not restricted to natural light; artificial tanning beds can also have an influence on the development of neoplasia. Skin type is also a risk factor, as people with fair skin are more likely to develop

the disease than other groups because they have a lower concentration of melanin that protects the skin.

Prevention

December is the beginning of summer and holidays, that is, a time of year when people are exposed to the sun, and consequently to ultraviolet radiation, but skin cancer is preventable. Dr. Rodrigo Villarroel explains that especially during this period it is necessary to take extra care of your skin, avoiding sun exposure between 10 am and 4 pm, always using sunscreen all over the body, minimum SPF 30, reapplying every 2 hours, and always after a swim in the sea or swimming pool, and whenever it is not possible to avoid sun exposure, wear protective clothing

sun protection, such as long-sleeved shirts, long pants, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses with UV protection.

“Given the tropical nature of the country, sun exposure occurs throughout the year in different regions. Skin cancer can be prevented with small actions, which are not restricted to summer, but which must be adopted throughout the year. That is why it is so important to protect the skin, and in case of changes, seek a doctor immediately, because early diagnosis increases the chances of a cure”, adds the specialist.