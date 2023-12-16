In Brussels, it is not only Orban who is making a fuss about Ukraine

#Brussels #Orban #making #fuss #Ukraine

After Hungary vetoed 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine and against the start of negotiations on the war-torn country’s accession to the European Union (EU), another country, according to its critics, is using the deadlock to advance its priorities behind the scenes and ignoring the seriousness of the situation in Kyiv.

Austria’s latest actions toward Ukraine are consistent with past tactics of using its neutrality status to curry favor with Moscow while pretending to show loyalty to the West, Politico writes. Hungarian leader Viktor Orbán has also mastered this tactic (only without neutrality).

Austria’s reputation as an extremely stubborn country in Brussels was strengthened by the years-long blocking of Bulgaria and Romania’s access to the borderless Schengen area. Even Hungary supports the accession of the mentioned states before the Schengen area.

Whether it’s about Ukraine, Russia or even the Israel-Hamas conflict, the EU is of the opinion that Austria and Hungary sing the same song.

“This is classic Austrian behavior,” an EU diplomat told Politico on condition of anonymity. “Make no mistake: this is a dual monarchy rising from the grave.”

Austria acting against the EU and secretly cooperating with Hungary is a frightening prospect for many officials in Brussels. After all, this country is traditionally considered a member of Western Europe, which, despite occasional problems, can be relied on to support the liberal consensus. Also, although Austria and Hungary have almost the same population, Austria’s economy is about three times larger than Hungary’s, giving it more influence.

Behind closed doors, Austrian government officials bristle at comparisons to the Hungarian leader, whom they consider an authoritarian. “We’re trying to get along nicely with Mr. Orban because he’s our neighbor, but that doesn’t mean we like these actions,” an Austrian official who has dealt with Budapest on several occasions told Politico.

There is constant tension between these states, for example in the field of migration. One suspects that Hungary is diverting asylum seekers to the Austrian border without registering them, so that the migrants are not returned to Hungary as required by EU rules. Hungary denies this, but the increase in the number of asylum seekers in Austria in recent years suggests otherwise.

The real reason why Austria has suddenly started making a fuss about Ukraine has to do with Bosnia and Herzegovina. If the EU starts accession negotiations with Ukraine, Austria wants to start negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina as well (with this country, Austria maintains long-term economic and political relations).

“We also want to see Bosnia and Herzegovina in the EU family,” Austrian European Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler said during a visit to Sarajevo this month, adding that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s entry was a “geopolitical necessity.”

Bearing in mind that Austria is almost a neighbor of Bosnia and Herzegovina, reducing tensions in the territory of the former Yugoslavia has always been one of the main goals of its foreign policy. Austria joined the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission and has deployed its troops in the region for 30 years. One is convinced that the best way to achieve long-term peace in the region, while reducing Russia’s permanent influence in it, is to accept the countries of the Western Balkans into the EU’s arms.

The EU has named Bosnia and Herzegovina as a candidate country for the end of 2022, but the European Commission (EC) has said that Bosnia and Herzegovina must first resolve alleged problems with the rule of law before accession talks can begin. Taking into account December 14-15 At the EU summit, Austria saw an opportunity to push the issue of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s membership in a not-so-nice way.

“We have no intention of preventing Ukraine from becoming a member of the EU,” a senior Austrian official assured, adding that it would be like “standing on the tracks in front of an oncoming freight train.”

Austria’s only goal, the official continued, is to quietly hook Bosnia and Herzegovina to “the back of that train.” Such an explanation should reassure Austria’s critics in Brussels.

However, there is still plenty of cause for concern when it comes to Austria’s political direction. Elections should be held in Austria next autumn. The anti-EU Freedom Party of Austria, which sees Orban’s Hungary as a role model, is leading by a considerable margin, according to the results of public opinion polls.

Herbert Kickl, leader of the Austrian Freedom Party, who recently visited Budapest, called Hungary “a haven for national self-determination and resistance to Brussels’ globalist interventions.”

Admittedly, despite the budding friendship between the extreme right-wingers H. Kickl and V. Orban, Europe can take solace in the fact that Austria-Hungary cooperation has never stood the test of time. The last time such a relationship lasted only about 50 years.

As three European politicians confirmed to Politico, during the EU summit this week, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who has delayed a decision on the twelfth package of sanctions against Russia, was not in the meeting room when the leaders agreed to the restrictions.

According to diplomats, it was just a coincidence: K. Nehammer left the meeting room to talk to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, about the inclusion of Romania and Bulgaria in the Schengen zone.

It is not yet clear when the written procedures for the new sanctions package will be launched.

The fact that the Austrian chancellor was not present in the meeting room when a decisive decision was made was not the first incident of the day. After deciding to start a debate on Ukraine’s membership in the European Union, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban left the room, thus lighting the light for the bloc’s decision in favor of Kyiv.

Austria has expressed its desire to remove Raiffeisen Bank International, the largest Western bank operating in Russia, from Ukraine’s blacklist in exchange for approval of a new package of EU sanctions against Russia, according to two sources.

Austria and the bank would like the financial institution to be removed from Ukraine’s so-called “list of international war sponsors”. With it, Kyiv seeks to embarrass the companies that continue to operate in Russia, which, for example, by paying taxes, support the ruling regime in Moscow.

Although Austria publicly supports Ukraine, several sources who spoke to said Vienna was delaying cutting decades-old ties with Russia, not losing hope that relations could eventually be restored.

In early October, during a European ministerial summit in Kyiv, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg publicly criticized the blacklist as arbitrary. Raiffeisen Bank International” is the only Austrian company listed in Ukraine.

Some companies were removed from the list due to pressure from the authorities, including Hungary’s OTP Bank. It seems that this prompted the Austrian bank to take such an initiative as well.

“We believe that the fact that we are on that list is incorrect,” says the bank’s representative.