In changing weather conditions, potholes are increasingly formed in the old asphalt surface, also in the vicinity of Ogre

Forecasts by meteorologists show that in the near future, variable weather conditions are expected in Latvia, with the air temperature fluctuating from positive to negative, precipitation in the form of both rain and snow is also possible. Such weather conditions can have a very negative effect on road surfaces. Under the influence of changing weather conditions, potholes are increasingly formed on road sections with aged asphalt concrete.

Difficult driving conditions will also develop on gravel roads. The air temperature is not uniform throughout the entire territory of the country, and currently in Kurzeme, some sections of gravel roads are covered with solvent, the roads are losing their bearing capacity, while in Latgale and Northern Vidzeme, the gravel roads are still covered in ice and will be very slippery in the thaw.

Motorists are invited to inform VSIA “Latvijas Valsts ceļi” (LVC) about potholes, solvent, as well as slippery sections of roads that are dangerous for traffic, by calling the 24-hour information phone number 80005555.

Stages in which increased pitting should be expected

Currently, potholes are increasingly forming in the national highway network on a total of 700 km of asphalt-concrete paved state highways, which are in poor technical condition. Speed ​​limits are in place at these stages.

Certain sections of national highways in the vicinity of Pierīga and Ogre, where increased formation of potholes should be expected: Pierīga – Riga bypass road (Salaspils-Babīte, A5) section of construction works from Jūrmala highway (A10) to Babīte (km 38.20-40.82), where traffic is organized along one carriageway; In the vicinity of Ogre: Riga-Ergli (P4) near the Kangaru mountains (30.70-33.82 km), Inciems-Sigulda-Ķegums (P8) near Suntaži (47.00-49.13 km), Inčukalns- Ropaži-Ikšķile (P10) from Kangari to Tīnūži (km 26.13-35.00), Bauska-Linde (P88) in the 4.5 km section before the intersection with the road Rīgas HES-Jaunjelgava (P85) (46.60. -51.04 km).

Emergency pothole repair

In winter, during the thaw and in the off-season, only potholes dangerous to traffic or emergency potholes are repaired on national roads. Emergency pits are filled using cold asphalt technology, which can be used for work regardless of the weather, incl. during rain and at negative air temperature.

At first, the hole is cleaned so that it is not wet, then it is filled with cold asphalt mixture and sealed. The purpose of repairing potholes dangerous to traffic is to prevent emergency situations and ensure safe traffic until the weather allows mass pothole repair with hot asphalt or chips and bitumen emulsion. However, filling potholes dangerous to traffic with cold asphalt does not provide a long-term result and is considered a temporary solution.

Potholes in asphalt surfaces with an area of ​​more than 0.1 m² and a depth of more than 5 cm are considered dangerous for traffic. On maintenance class A highways, potholes are repaired within 24 hours, on maintenance class B highways – within five days, on maintenance class C roads – within a week, and on maintenance class D roads – within two weeks.

Mass repair of potholes on the black surface is started when the daily average air temperature is above +5 degrees. Pothole repair works are carried out in priority order according to the maintenance classes, as well as the intensity of vehicle traffic.

Potholes in black road surfaces must be repaired on A maintenance class roads by June 1, on B maintenance class roads – by June 15, and on C and D maintenance class roads – by July 1. New potholes are repaired throughout the year.

Liquid

In Kurzeme, from January 25, temporary mass restrictions were introduced in 18 sections, prohibiting the movement of transport heavier than 10 tons. Limits are set so that roads that have lost their bearing capacity are not irreversibly damaged.

Permits for the removal of cargo are not issued during the suspension, compliance with traffic restrictions is controlled by the State Police. Operational and public transport, raw milk carriers, as well as transport that takes out fallen cattle are allowed to drive in the solution without restrictions.