In Côte d’Ivoire, the opening of the Africa Cup of Nations is magnificent and the hosts have three points – Football – Sportacentrs.com

Côte d'Ivoire opening Africa Cup of Nations - magnificent hosts

The Ivory Coast organized a magnificent opening ceremony, which was witnessed by approximately 60,000 fans in the capital, Abidjan.

For the first time since 1984, Cote d’Ivoire, hosting the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, had a significant advantage on the pitch. The result changed already in the fourth minute, when Seko Fofanas, who became the vice-champion of France in the previous season in the ranks of “Lens”, made an accurate shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Also in the continuation, the Ivory Coast national team called as elephants attacked more dangerously. Shortly before the hour was played, the attacker of “Crvena zvezda” Belgrade, Jean-Philippe Kraso, strengthened the advantage of the home team with an aerial shot.

In 2022, the final tournament of the Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon was won by the Senegalese footballers, who defeated the Egyptian team in a penalty shootout in the final game. Ivory Coast stopped in the round of 16 in that tournament.

The winners of the first two places of all six groups, as well as the four third-placed teams with the highest statistical indicators, will enter the round of 16.

Africa Cup of Nations football, group stage

DateGr.TimeGameResult13.01.A22.00 Cote d’Ivoire – Guinea-Bissau2:0 (1:0)14.01.16.00Nigeria – Equatorial GuineaB19.00Egypt – Mozambique22.00Ghana – Cape Verde15.01.C16.00Senegal – Gambia19.00Cameroon – GuineaD22.00Al jury – Angola16.01.16.00Burkina Faso – MauritaniaE19.00Tunisia – Namibia22.00Mali – Republic of South Africa17.01.F19.00Morocco – Tanzania22.00 DR Congo – Zambia18.01.A16.00Equatorial Guinea – Guinea-Bissau19.00Côte d’Ivoire – NigeriaB22.00Egypt – Ghana19.00 1.16 .00Cape Verde – MozambiqueC19.00Senegal – Cameroon22.00Guinea – Gambia20.01.D16.00Algeria – Burkina Faso19.00Mauritania – AngolaE22.00Tunisia – Mali21.01.F16.00Morocco – DR Congo19.00Zambia – TanzaniaE22.00Republic of South Africa – Namibia22.01 .A19 .00Equatorial Guinea – Cote d’Ivoire19.00Guinea-Bissau – NigeriaB22.00Cape Verde – Egypt22.00Mozambique – Ghana23.01.C19.00Guinea – Senegal19.00Gambia – CameroonD22.00Mauritania – Algeria22.00Angola – Burkina Faso24.01.E19.00South Africa Republic – Tunisia19.00Namibia – MaliF22.00 Zambia – Morocco22.00 Tanzania – DR Congo

