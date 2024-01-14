In Côte d’Ivoire, the opening of the Africa Cup of Nations is magnificent and the hosts have three points – Football – Sportacentrs.com

#Côte #dIvoire #opening #Africa #Cup #Nations #magnificent #hosts #points #Football #Sportacentrs.com

The Ivory Coast organized a magnificent opening ceremony, which was witnessed by approximately 60,000 fans in the capital, Abidjan.

For the first time since 1984, Cote d’Ivoire, hosting the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, had a significant advantage on the pitch. The result changed already in the fourth minute, when Seko Fofanas, who became the vice-champion of France in the previous season in the ranks of “Lens”, made an accurate shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Also in the continuation, the Ivory Coast national team called as elephants attacked more dangerously. Shortly before the hour was played, the attacker of “Crvena zvezda” Belgrade, Jean-Philippe Kraso, strengthened the advantage of the home team with an aerial shot.

In 2022, the final tournament of the Africa Cup of Nations held in Cameroon was won by the Senegalese footballers, who defeated the Egyptian team in a penalty shootout in the final game. Ivory Coast stopped in the round of 16 in that tournament.

The winners of the first two places of all six groups, as well as the four third-placed teams with the highest statistical indicators, will enter the round of 16.

Also Read:  He doubled as Hollywood star Steve McQueen: Porsche mourns the death of the racing driver legend | Regional

Africa Cup of Nations football, group stage

DateGr.TimeGameResult13.01.A22.00 Cote d’Ivoire – Guinea-Bissau2:0 (1:0)14.01.16.00Nigeria – Equatorial GuineaB19.00Egypt – Mozambique22.00Ghana – Cape Verde15.01.C16.00Senegal – Gambia19.00Cameroon – GuineaD22.00Al jury – Angola16.01.16.00Burkina Faso – MauritaniaE19.00Tunisia – Namibia22.00Mali – Republic of South Africa17.01.F19.00Morocco – Tanzania22.00 DR Congo – Zambia18.01.A16.00Equatorial Guinea – Guinea-Bissau19.00Côte d’Ivoire – NigeriaB22.00Egypt – Ghana19.00 1.16 .00Cape Verde – MozambiqueC19.00Senegal – Cameroon22.00Guinea – Gambia20.01.D16.00Algeria – Burkina Faso19.00Mauritania – AngolaE22.00Tunisia – Mali21.01.F16.00Morocco – DR Congo19.00Zambia – TanzaniaE22.00Republic of South Africa – Namibia22.01 .A19 .00Equatorial Guinea – Cote d’Ivoire19.00Guinea-Bissau – NigeriaB22.00Cape Verde – Egypt22.00Mozambique – Ghana23.01.C19.00Guinea – Senegal19.00Gambia – CameroonD22.00Mauritania – Algeria22.00Angola – Burkina Faso24.01.E19.00South Africa Republic – Tunisia19.00Namibia – MaliF22.00 Zambia – Morocco22.00 Tanzania – DR Congo

Used sources:

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

In winter, boost your body
In winter, boost your body
Posted on
At least 33 people have died in a landslide in Colombia
At least 33 people have died in a landslide in Colombia
Posted on
State budget 2024. Will there be no money for 800 plus and pensions? Tusk is introducing changes
State budget 2024. Will there be no money for 800 plus and pensions? Tusk is introducing changes
Posted on
List of Space Missions 2024, To the Moon and Beyond
List of Space Missions 2024, To the Moon and Beyond
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News