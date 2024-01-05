In countries with the euro currency, what we feared in Poland happened. Inflation is rising again

Friday is marked by the publication of price data. Earlier, many experts expressed concerns about a possible increase in inflation in December. They turned out to be incorrect in the case of Poland, where the indicator dropped from 6.6 to 6.1 percent., returning to the downward trend. We wrote more about this HERE.

Further statistics came from Europe, and more specifically from countries using the euro currency. What we feared in Poland happened there. After several months of a systematic decline in inflation, the HICP increased quite significantly. In November it was at 2.4%, and now it has increased to 2.9%.

Previously, inflation in the euro zone fell with each subsequent month, starting from April, when prices rose at a rate of 7%. Every year. If we omitted this one April reading, we could talk about inflation has been steadily rising since October 2022, when it jumped to double-digit levels.

Inflation in European countries

Prices are rising above the euro zone average, including: in Spain (by 3.3%), Germany (3.8%) and France (4.1%). The highest prices are in Slovakia, where inflation has decreased, but is higher than in Poland and amounts to 6.6%. The 5 percent limit. it even exceeds in Austria and Croatia.

Inflation has returned to normal in the case of Lithuania, Portugal and Finland, where the rate is below 2%. Prices are growing the slowest in Belgium and Italy (0.5% each).

ING Bank Śląski economists note a large discrepancy in inflation data from individual countries. This is explained by, among others: a “strong statistical base effect” because some governments allowed energy prices for consumers to increase a year ago, while others postponed it.

Inflation and interest rates

The reduction in government subsidies for gas, electricity and food that began last year has caused annual inflation to accelerate again across much of Europe. This prompted investors to withdraw their bets that the ECB would start cutting interest rates in March,” writes the Financial Times.

However, most economists believe that inflation in the euro zone will soon start to fall again. — December’s increase in price pressure was ‘just a blip’ – says Jack Allen-Reynolds from Capital Economics, quoted by “FT”.

According to the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices published by Eurostat on Friday, energy prices in the euro zone fell by 6.7%. during the year. Fresh food prices accelerated, rising 6.7%..

More Interesting News