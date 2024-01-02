In Ecuador they assured that Colo Colo has 90 percent of Zubeldía’s arrival closed

#Ecuador #assured #Colo #Colo #percent #Zubeldías #arrival #closed

In Colo Colo seem to be close to sealing the arrival of a new technical director to replace Gustavo Quinteros, who was not renewed in office last December, by Blanco y Negro.

Journalist Danex Jacome from El Canal del Fútbol pointed out that the “albos” have a “90 percent closed agreement” with Luis ZubeldíaArgentine coach who won the last Copa Sudamericana together with Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito.

The professional added that The agreement is 1.5 million dollars per season salary for the strategistwhile there is also a commitment to three million US dollars for investment in reinforcements and infrastructure.

Finally, he stated that the agreement is for two seasons.

The “Cacique” returns to training this Thursday, January 4, and his preseason in Uruguay starts on Monday, the 8th.