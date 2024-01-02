In Ecuador they assured that Colo Colo has 90 percent of Zubeldía’s arrival closed

#Ecuador #assured #Colo #Colo #percent #Zubeldías #arrival #closed

In Colo Colo seem to be close to sealing the arrival of a new technical director to replace Gustavo Quinteros, who was not renewed in office last December, by Blanco y Negro.

Journalist Danex Jacome from El Canal del Fútbol pointed out that the “albos” have a “90 percent closed agreement” with Luis ZubeldíaArgentine coach who won the last Copa Sudamericana together with Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito.

The professional added that The agreement is 1.5 million dollars per season salary for the strategistwhile there is also a commitment to three million US dollars for investment in reinforcements and infrastructure.

Finally, he stated that the agreement is for two seasons.

The “Cacique” returns to training this Thursday, January 4, and his preseason in Uruguay starts on Monday, the 8th.

Also Read:  PARIS 2024 OJ – Jonathan and Tendry benefit from the wild card

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Darts World Cup 2024: Out in the quarterfinals! Debacle for van Gerwen
Darts World Cup 2024: Out in the quarterfinals! Debacle for van Gerwen
Posted on
Company will pay bonuses to employees depending on the amount of work they do
Company will pay bonuses to employees depending on the amount of work they do
Posted on
A student from the town launches into the 4L Trophy
A student from the town launches into the 4L Trophy
Posted on
The war between Israel and Hamas. The result of Mr. Biden’s pressure? Israel withdraws 5 brigades from Gaza, will start a new phase of the war
The war between Israel and Hamas. The result of Mr. Biden’s pressure? Israel withdraws 5 brigades from Gaza, will start a new phase of the war
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News