In emergency situations, public media could use each other’s studios

In order to ensure the continuity of public media broadcasting in emergency situations, Latvian Television (LTV) and Latvian Radio are considering the possibility of using each other’s studios, says LTV representative Anita Jansone.

She explained that LTV has its own business continuity plan, which includes an algorithm for dealing with an exception or emergency situation, including the evacuation of employees. At the same time, being aware of the risks of damage to technological equipment or situations when it is impossible to continue work in the complex Zaķusala krastmalala 33, LTV sees opportunities to improve the work.

Jansone pointed out that LTV employees have already visited their colleagues and ascertained the suitability of Latvian Radio’s technological performance to the requirements of LTV air. The media concluded that “a solution has been found and is possible”. Clarification of the analogue needs of Latvian Radio is planned in the coming weeks, when the employees of Latvian Radio will visit LTV.

At the same time, LTV has also scheduled a survey of other third-party facilities to clarify their suitability for providing LTV’s airtime needs.

In addition to this, LTV management and staff training is also held, for example in first aid and civil protection. The last exercises, which also included the evacuation of employees from the LTV building in Zaķusala, took place on January 3.

We already wrote that on January 5, the employees were evacuated due to smoke in the Latvian Radio building, and broadcasts were interrupted for a couple of hours.

The Council of Public Electronic Media has tasked the management of Latvian Radio to provide a vision on how to prevent such situations in the future.

