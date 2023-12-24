In England they open the option for Brereton to join the Premier’s revelation team

#England #open #option #Brereton #join #Premiers #revelation #team

One of the Chilean players who has had a forgettable campaign in the second half of 2023 is Ben Breretonwho arrived from Blackburn Rovers a Villareal like a star, but after his first months in Spain, he has been filled with criticism for not scoring in an official duel with the ‘Yellow Submarine’ as far as La Liga, Europa League and Copa del Rey.

This has caused the Spanish squad to think about a change of scenery for the nationalized Chilean Englishman, who has a contract with the institution until 2027 and some interested parties have already appeared, but now, former players and specialized journalists from the Premier League They have recommended to a revelation cast that they set their sights on Brereton.

This was how the former player of the Manchester City and current sports commentator, Micah Richardsis in favor of Aston Villa (third in the Premier League) taking the hit and keeping the loan of the striker from The Red and thus, enhance the offensive of Unai Emery.

In his words, the former directed by Manuel Pellegrini in the frame ‘Citizen’, explained that “they know who I’m going to go with, someone who left the garden and they probably haven’t seen him play. No disrespect, because we don’t watch the Championship much. “We are always working, so we see the highlights but we don’t always see the games.”

“Somebody like Brereton Diazwhich was in Blackburn. Someone who is just one level below Watkins,” she noted.

Later, it was the British journalist Dan Jones, who replicated the proposal of Richards stating that “it’s strange. I don’t think it’s a bad idea to look at Brereton Díaz or a player of his level. But Aston Villa are in a position where they could unexpectedly top the league.”

“If you are in that position, even if it surprises you, You’ll probably look to make one more move besides signing Ben.”he slipped.

In this way, the option opens up for Aston Villathe revelation cast of this season in the English First Divisionbe the place where Brereton can resume his level evident at Blackburn Rovers, although the option is to join the ‘Villains’ as a substitute.