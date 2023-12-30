In England they place Mason Greenwood in Barça with Messi’s ’10’

#England #place #Mason #Greenwood #Barça #Messis

Mason Greenwooda 22-year-old English striker, is having a great season in the Getafewhere he plays on loan from Manchester United. Early talent in the club Old Trafford, with his debut and official goals already at the age of 17, and already an absolute international with England at the age of 18, his meteoric career was interrupted in January 2022 when he was separated from the team for an indefinite period after being involved in an episode of violence gender. Although all charges were dropped in February 2023, after several months of internal investigation, Manchester United decided to transfer him to Getafe, who opted to give him a chance despite that stain. And at the orders of José Bordalás It is recovering its level to the point that Getafe wants to buy it as property while attracting the interest of Atlético, among other clubs. And, according to publication The Sun this Saturday on their cover, Barça also wants to make a great offer for him.

Despite the Barça club’s financial problems and its constant fight with the ‘fair play’ of the League, the English newspaper publishes that the Barça club will make an offer of around 45 million euros to Manchester United and will offer them the ’10’ , dorsal that has been free since Ansu Fati He went on loan to Brighton, but will always be related to Leo Messi.

In recent days, The Sun itself published that Getafe is willing to make the largest investment in its history and pay 45 million to remain in ownership Mason Greenwood aware that due to his quality and projection, once his personal problems are solved, in two years he could be valued at 80 million.

