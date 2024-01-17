in favor for prevention and responsibility, against for distrust

#favor #prevention #responsibility #distrust

Many of the HERALDO readers who responded to the vaccination survey claim that the main reason that drives them to get vaccinated is “prevention”and by “responsibility”, for “protect the most vulnerable.” Among those who do not want to be vaccinated, those who believe that they do not need it because they are young and in good health stand out, while others do not do so due to mistrust.

Last Monday, the Government of Aragon opened the possibility of getting vaccinated against the flu to the entire Aragonese population with the aim of stopping its high incidence and reversing the trend.

The majority of those who responded to the query (62%) had not been vaccinated for this season, while those who had They have been vaccinated against both flu and covid.

The most common answers for the reasons why they have been vaccinated or plan to do so are the following, in this order: for prevention; for being a person at risk, for age or for being healthy; For security; “for my good and that of everyone and responsibility”; for health; by common sense; to protect the most vulnerable or because they live with them; because they continue to believe in science and vaccines, by conviction or by medical prescription.

Those who do not plan to get vaccinated or do so, allege the following reasons, in order of priority: because “I don’t trust it, it’s a scam, it’s not safe”; for little usefulness; out of tiredness or simply not wanting to; for considering yourself young to get the flu vaccine and not being a risk group; because you have already fallen ill, due to technical problems, due to allergies, because you consider that it has more contraindications than benefits.

Among the open responses, the following from those who get vaccinated stand out for their interest: “I get vaccinated to avoid what ultimately happened due to people’s lack of common sense”; “I only get vaccinated against the flu because it is more experienced and has fewer side effects”; “I get vaccinated to reduce the effects of the disease”, “Getting vaccinated denotes intelligence to protect yourself from infections from which you maintain immunity from one year to the next.” “Because denying the scientific evidence of vaccination, after so many years of proven effectiveness, is stupid. Unless this year they give the Nobel to the deniers and flat-earthers, which would make me doubt the education I have received”; “Because vaccines are effective, they prevent serious illness and save lives. “I am not at risk and they should have offered it to the general population much sooner.”

Among the open responses of those who are not going to be vaccinated, the following stand out: “I don’t get vaccinated because I don’t consider it necessary. I’ve already had Covid mildly.” and without getting vaccinated and I have never had problems with the flu, without getting vaccinated”; “I tried to get vaccinated and I was still not eligible”; “There are more sick people, it is of no use”, “only from the flu because it is more experienced and has fewer side effects.”

To make an appointment for vaccination you must do so through the Salud Informa website, you can also use the mobile ‘app’ saludinforma.es and by telephone appointment through the numbers 976 306 841 (Zaragoza), 974 215 746 (Huesca) and 978 623 345 (Teruel).