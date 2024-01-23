in France they confirm date for friendly against Chile

#France #confirm #date #friendly #Chile

The Red is still in search of a coach to take the ‘hot iron’ that these days means the Chilean adult team, after the terrible record that continues until today in the Qualifiers towards the 2026 World Cup where Chile appears as eighth in the classification table, only ahead of Peru and Bolivia.

Of course, in case one of the two great candidates for the position arrives (Ricardo Gareca or José Néstor Pékerman)they will have a powerful and luxurious friendly against a European team that has had great participations in the last two planetary titles, being champions in Russia 2018 and runner-up in Qatar 2022the selection of France.

That is why moments ago, the prestigious French media, L’équipe, announced the date and place where the duel between La Roja and Francedetailing that “Les Bleus seem on track to receive Chile on Tuesday, March 26, in Marseille.”

This will be the second duel he will have France in preparation for what will be the Euro 2024 which will be disputed in Germanya country they will face before Chile.

Likewise, they highlight that “it will be an opportunity to see the center forward again.” Alexis Sánchez in Provencejust over eight months after his departure from “Olympique de Marseille”.

In this way, the preparations for Chile before the next round of matches that they will have for the Copa América 2024 where La Roja is installed in group A along with Argentina, Peru and the winner of clash between Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.