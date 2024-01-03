In Iran, over 100 people were killed in explosions near the grave of a murdered general

#Iran #people #killed #explosions #grave #murdered #general

At least 103 people were killed in two explosions near the tomb of slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, Iranian state media reported.

Another 211 people were injured, some in critical condition.

The explosions rocked a procession outside the Saheb al-Zaman mosque in the southern city of Kerman.

Kerman’s deputy governor told state broadcaster Irib that it was a “terrorist attack,” according to the BBC.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency, citing informed sources, said that “two bags containing bombs exploded at the scene.”

“The perpetrators of this incident apparently detonated the bombs remotely,” Tasnim added.

ISNA news agency quoted Kerman Mayor Saeed Tabrizi as saying there was a 10-minute pause between the blasts.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people walked towards the grave, taking part in a ceremony to honor General Q. Soleimani, who died in 2020. killed in a US drone strike in neighboring Iraq, commemoration.

Soleimani was considered the most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

As commander of the Quds Force, the Revolutionary Guard’s overseas operations unit, he was the architect of Iran’s policies across the region.

Q. Soleimani was responsible for covert Quds Force missions and for commanding, funding, providing weapons, intelligence and logistical support to allied governments and terrorist groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Then-US President Donald Trump, who ordered the 2020 to kill him, described Q. Soleimani as “the number one terrorist in the world”.

State Department: Neither Israel nor the US are responsible for the explosions

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed a strong response after the attack.

“The evil and criminal enemies of the Iranian nation have once again caused calamity and tortured many dear people in Kerman,” Khamenei said in a statement.

“God willing, this calamity will receive a stern response,” he added.

The United States has rejected suggestions that its ally Israel or Washington were behind the deadly blasts.

“The United States was not involved in any way, and any claims to the contrary are absurd,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

“We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion,” he added.

The European Union demanded on Wednesday that the perpetrators of the bombings in Iran be prosecuted.

“The EU strongly condemns today’s bombing in the Iranian city of Kerman. The EU stands in solidarity with the Iranian people. This act of terrorism has claimed shocking civilian casualties and casualties,” the statement issued by the Community’s foreign affairs spokesperson stated.

“Our thoughts are now with the victims and their families. The perpetrators must be brought to justice,” it added.

The explosions in Iran come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East. Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of Hamas, an ally of Iran, was killed in Beirut on Tuesday in a drone strike that Lebanese officials blamed on Israel.

