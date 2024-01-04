in January 2024, duration, what to do?

#January #duration

Current Covid symptoms are still linked to the Omicron variant, mainly its sublineage BA.2.86 (Pirola) in January. The infection results in mainly ENT symptoms (sore throat, cold).

Summary

THE symptoms of Covid-19 have evolved since its appearance at the end of 2019. After signs mainly respiratory leading in the most serious forms to fatal pneumoniastoday it looks more like a big cold or even a big flu. His symptoms changed over time. variants becoming less severe (but it can still be fatal). In January 2024the circulation of its virus, SARS-CoV-2, is “always at a high level” confirms Public Health France but the indicators show a “slight decline” cases. The dominant variant currently in France is the BA.2.86 (Pirola).

What are the clinical signs suggestive of Covid?

According to the definition of High Council of Public HealthTHE clinical signs suggestive of Covid-19 are in the general population :

acute respiratory infection with a fever or feeling feverish,

unexplained asthenia (fatigue);

unexplained myalgia;

headaches outside of a known migraine pathology,

anosmia or hyposmia with or without associated rhinitis,

ageusia or dysgeusia,

odynophagia

► In people aged 80 or over : deterioration of general condition; repeated falls, onset or worsening of cognitive disorders, confusional syndrome; diarrhea, decompensation of a previous pathology.

► In children: all the above-mentioned signs in the general population; deterioration of general condition; diarrhea ; isolated fever in children under 3 months of age.

► In patients in emergency or intensive care situations : recent heart rhythm disturbances, acute myocardial damage; serious thromboembolic event.

What are the Covid symptoms in 2024?

In January 2024, the symptoms of Covid are still those linked to the circulation of the variant Omicronmajority in France. Mainly to his BA lineage 2.86. In its latest risk analysis of variants published on December 11, 2023, Santé Publique France informed that the most common symptoms observed in cases of BA.2.86 are :

asthenia/fatigue,

headache (headache)

fever,

cough,

runny nose

© France Public Health

How long do Covid symptoms last?

The average duration of Covid is 7 days (3 to 10 days depending on the case).

What are the Covid symptoms linked to Omicron?

According to the English site ZoeStudy which lists the Omicron symptoms reported by its subscribers, the 5 main symptoms of an Omicron infection are:

runny nose

headache

fatigue (mild or severe)

sneeze

sore throat

What are the digestive symptoms of Covid?

Of the digestive disorders (diarrhea, vomiting…) can occur in the event of contamination by the coronavirus. Among the hypotheses considered by the researchers: SARS-CoV-2 would infect cells with a receptor called “ACE2” on their surface. This receptor is present in the cells of the respiratory system but also in those of the digestive tract. This is why the coronavirus could change transit. It could also cause damage to the liver and disrupt the microbiota intestinal. In January 2023, the High Authority of Health confirmed that “the digestive tract undoubtedly has an important role in the prolonged symptoms of Covid-19. Around 20% of patients report digestive symptoms during the prolonged phase of Covid.” The most common disorder being chronic diarrhea.

What are the symptoms of Covid in children?

Children infected with SARS-CoV-2 are mostly asymptomatic or develop a mild form of the disease. When the infection manifests itself, it is most often “by a flu syndrome banal” Dr Fabienne Kochert, pediatrician, explained to us in 2021. Deterioration in the child’s general condition, diarrhea, isolated fever in children under 3 months of age should prompt consultation.

What are the symptoms of Covid in babies?

In pediatrics, Covid-19 is often not very symptomatic, especially in infants. Among the signs that may raise suspicion of coronavirus infection in children, the French Pediatric Society lists:

a fever >38°, unusual irritability,

a feverish cough,

loose stools, vomiting, abdominal pain

the serious signs are: cough or breathing difficulties associated with one of the following signs: cyanosis, acute respiratory distress (groaning), signs of pneumonia: impossible to drink or breast-feed, loss of consciousness or convulsions, tachycardia, mottling.

What are the first symptoms of Covid?

“Depending on the onset of the disease, we know what will happen in the following phases.”

THE first symptoms of a Covid-19 infection are most often not specific: headache, muscle aches, severe fatigue, cold. Nausea and/or vomiting and diarrhea can then occur, sometimes loss of taste and/or smell. Clinical worsening occurs on average one week after the first symptoms.

How long does it take for symptoms to appear?

The average incubation period of the Sars-CoV-2 virus is 2 to 3 days.

The common cold, a confirmed symptom of Covid

“In more than 80% of cases, the signs (from coronavirus infection) are minors. These are tonsillitis or nasopharyngitis. noted Professor Karine Lacombe, head of the infectious diseases department at Saint-Antoine hospital in Paris, in March 2020. The first coronavirus patients actually described the cold symptoms (runny nose, fatigue, etc.) but also a flu condition which can be “powerful” as Olivier Sadou, infected with the coronavirus, explained to us in March. The common cold is a sign that has always been reported ever since. Of the Aches and a feeling of general despondency are also among the symptoms of the infection.

Sore throat can be a sign of Covid

A coronavirus infection can lead to a sore throat. This is a sign reported by 88 Covid Omicron cases out of 277 in the analysis published by Santé Publique France in April 2022, i.e. 31%. This is also one of the signs reported in the June 2022 analyzes of Omicron cases.

Who is affected by loss of taste and smell?

It was a unexpected symptom but over time became very characteristic of a Covid infection. Several French ENT specialists and infectious disease specialists have noted the occurrence of sudden loss of smell (“anosmie“) often associated with a loss of taste (ageusia) but without nasal obstruction, in suspected or confirmed COVID-19 patients. Often in patients “rather young” and having shapes “not very severe” of the disease, reported the Professor Jérôme Salomon, Director General of Health, in March 2020. What a European study published in May 2020 confirmed: “THE young patients more often present with ENT disorders (ear, nose and throat).” And also to note that “women were significantly more affected by this anosmia”. “Lsense of smell recovers spontaneously in the majority of cases” reassured the HAS in February 2021. Some patients may present with symptoms persist beyond 1 month :

Impairment of detection (I don’t feel): hyposmia.

A violation of identification (I do not recognize).

A distortion of the perception of flavors and odors: parosmic . They are common during neurosensory recovery and have a rather good prognosis. .

. . Fluctuations in the sense of smell, either within the same day or over several weeks, relapses of the loss remote from the acute infection.

Nasal discomfort or a feeling of nasal obstruction.

Can we have hearing loss following Covid?

And new symptom was presented in October 2020 by British doctors in the journal BMJ Case Reports: the sudden loss of hearing called “neurosensory” (SSNHL) in a 45-year-old asthmatic patient hospitalized in their London hospital, in serious condition from Covid-19. He was intubated for 30 days, had a pulmonary embolism, pneumonia, pulmonary hypertension and anemia. One week after extubation, he presented with tinnitus and sudden left-sided hearing loss. He had no history of hearing loss or ear pathology. Her hearing improved after steroid administration. In March 2021, English researchers reported in the International Journal of Audiology, hearing symptoms like “potential symptoms linked to Covid-19”. Among them: cases of hearing lossdizziness and tinnitus observed in several studies grouped together in a meta-analysis. “SARS-CoV-2 could spread throughout the nervous system, perhaps accessing it via the olfactory nerve and bulb. In this case, an association between loss of taste/smell and audio-vestibular symptoms can be expected.” they indicated. Before emphasizing that “much of the evidence is based on case reports and surveys (the latter often retrospective, therefore relying on self-report and recall). There is a dearth of studies reporting comprehensive assessment of function audio-vestibular in COVID-19 patients and adequately controlled controls.” To be continued…

Is fever a systematic sign of Covid?

Fever can be present during a Covid-19 infection without necessarily being very high. In a WHO report published in February 2020, relaying a study on 55,924 Chinese patients who tested positive for coronavirus, fever was reported by 88% of respondents. While in the European study carried out on mild to moderate forms of Covid-19, it only concerned 45% of subjects. Fever may be absent, which does not mean that infection with the coronavirus is excluded. Some patients who test positive for Covid-19 do not have a fever. Case analysis Omicron by Santé Publique France in April 2022 showed that fever is 3rd most common symptom reported, after asthenia and cough.

Covid can cause intense headaches

The Sars-CoV-2 virus is often associated with headaches sometimes very intense. In the Chinese study cited above, 14% of patients had a headache. Olivier Sadou, infected with Covid at the start of the epidemic in 2020, reported to us “violent” headaches like he rarely had. This is a symptom that persists in Covid cases in 2022, particularly in long forms of Covid whether they affect adults or children.

What are the dermatological symptoms of Covid?

Urticaria, frostbite… Dermatological disorders are manifestations described from April 2020 in coronavirus patients. Dermatologists were first alerted by the occurrence of red spots (erythema) on the face of patients infected with Covid-19. In October, an analysis of the International Covid-19 Dermatological Impact Registry presented at the 29th Congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology reported inflammatory signs in the toes. Nearly 1,000 cases of patients with skin manifestations of Covid-19 in 39 countries have been recorded. Among them, “patients have had swelling of the toes, discoloration (THE toes turn red then purple). This lasts on average about 15 days but some patients have pain to toes For many months“, said Dr. Esther Freeman, Director at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston who participated in the analysis. According to her, these signs should not be overlooked: “The skin can be seen as a window to the rest of the body because it’s inflammation that you can see – and that can be a sign of inflammation elsewhere.”

Details from Doctor Pierrick Hordé:

“Health medicine: Other symptoms of coronavirus”

What are the serious signs of Covid?

Clinical worsening of Covid-19 disease occurs on average one week after the first symptoms. Dyspnea or even respiratory distress are the first serious signs of a Covid-19 infection. Dyspnea corresponds to breathing difficulties. Concretely “those are signs of pneumonia and therefore lung infection. Overall, it is an oxygen level that will drop and an infectious syndrome that will increase, fever that increases, breathing difficulties, we search for air, we suffocate a little from the inside, the respiratory rate increases, nails are a little bluish” described Dr Gérald Kierzek, emergency doctor at Hôtel-Dieu contacted in 2020. We then speak of ARDS or Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. This is a life-threatening emergency.

What are the symptoms of long Covid?

Prolonged symptoms of Covid-19 (or “long Covid”) can present in very diverse forms. For the record, a patient presents prolonged symptoms of Covid-19 when they meet the following 3 criteria:

initial symptomatic episode of confirmed or probable Covid-19;

presence of at least one of the initial symptoms beyond 4 weeks following the start of the acute phase of the disease;

following the start of the acute phase of the disease; initial and prolonged symptoms not explained by another diagnosis.

► The most frequently encountered symptoms are : a fatigue can be severe, neurological disorders (cognitive, sensory, headaches), cardio-thoracic disorders (chest pain and tightness, tachycardia, dyspnea, cough) and smell and taste disorders. Pain, digestive and skin disorders are also common.