In Jelgava, electricity supply has been disrupted for approximately 2,200 customers of the distribution network

#Jelgava #electricity #supply #disrupted #approximately #customers #distribution #network

The company explains that the reason for the power failure cannot be confirmed, but it is most likely related to the drastic changes in air temperature.

The company also stated that temporary power supply disturbances were detected in Ogre on Thursday, which have now been fixed.

On Wednesday morning, the electricity supply was interrupted for about 6,000 customers of the electricity distribution network operator “Sadales tīkls” throughout Latvia. On the other hand, on Tuesday evening, January 9, in Jelgava and the region, the electricity supply was interrupted for approximately 3,000 customers of the “Distribution Network”.

Previously, the representatives of “Sadales netas” mentioned that due to very rapid changes in air temperature, increased humidity was formed, including condensation in transformer substations. It affects places in the electrical network both on Tuesday, January 9, and on the night of Wednesday and Wednesday morning.

It is also reported that “Sadales tīkls” is an electricity grid maintainer and developer in Latvia, part of the state-owned “Latvenergo” concern. The company provides operation, renovation and planned development of distribution networks, monitoring of electricity use, loss reduction measures and electricity accounting, as well as creates new connections.