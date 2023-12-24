In Malaysia, the Chinese for 100 billion dollars built a “ghost city”: expected at least a million inhabitants | Life

#Malaysia #Chinese #billion #dollars #built #ghost #city #expected #million #inhabitants #Life

China’s largest real estate developer Country Garden in 2016. presented “Forest City” – 100 billion dollar megaproject. At the time, China’s real estate boom was in full swing. Developers borrowed huge sums of money to build for middle-class buyers both at home and abroad, according to the BBC.

In Malaysia, Country Garden planned to build an eco-friendly metropolis with a golf course, water park, offices, bars and restaurants. The company said Forest City will eventually be home to nearly a million people.

Eight years on, this city is a reminder that you don’t have to be in China to feel the effects of the real estate crisis. Currently, only 15 percent is built. of the entire project, and according to the latest estimates, just over 1 percent is occupied. of the whole new city.

Despite nearly 200 billion dollars in debt, Country Garden told the BBC it was “optimistic” that the whole plan would go ahead.

“It’s scary here”

Forest City has been called “a dream paradise for all mankind”. But it was actually aimed at the Chinese domestic market, offering ambitious people the chance to own a second home abroad. Its selling prices were beyond the reach of most ordinary Malaysians.

For Chinese buyers, the property is like an investment that can be rented out to local Malaysians like Mr Nazmi or used as a holiday home.

In fact, Forest City, which is built on reclaimed islands far from the nearest larger city, Johor Bahru, has deterred potential tenants due to its isolated location, earning it the local nickname of “ghost town”.

“It’s actually chilling,” says Mr Nazmi. – I had high expectations from this place, but it was such a bad experience. There’s nothing to do here.”

This city really gives off a strange atmosphere – it resembles an abandoned resort.

A deserted beach features a shabby children’s playground, a rusting vintage car and, perhaps aptly, a white concrete ‘stairway to nowhere’. There are signs near the water warning that you should not swim because of crocodiles.

In the purpose-built shopping center, many shops and restaurants are closed – some units were simply empty construction sites. A surreal highlight is an empty children’s train making endless circles around the shopping center.

The Country Garden showroom next door has a huge model of the city, showing what the finished Forest City will look like. A couple of bored-looking workers are sitting at a sales kiosk – above them hangs the sign: “Forest City.” Where happiness never ends.”

Of course, the biggest attraction here is the duty-free status. On the beach you will find piles of discarded alcohol bottles and local drunkards.

When night comes, this city turns dark. There are several hundred apartments in the huge apartment buildings, but no more than half a dozen of them have the lights on. It’s hard to believe that anyone actually lives here.

“This place is scary,” says Joanne Kaur, one of the few residents she met. “Even during the day, when you walk out the door, it’s dark in the hallway.”

She and her husband live on the 28th floor of one of the apartment buildings – they are the only ones on the entire floor. Like Mr. Nazmi, they are renters and like Mr. Nazmi, they plan to move out as soon as possible.

“I feel sorry for the people who actually invested and bought a home here,” she says. – If you Googled Forest City, it wouldn’t be what you see here today. It should be the project that people were promised, but it’s not.”

Talking to people in China who have bought a home in Forest City is not easy. The BBC managed to contact several owners indirectly, but they did not want to comment, even anonymously.

However, social media provides some anecdotal evidence. One shopper from Liaoning province wrote under a post praising the development: “This is very confusing. The current Forest City is a ghost town. There is not a single person in it. It is far from the city, has incompletely furnished living quarters, and it is difficult to move without a car.”

Other comments asked how they could get money back on their property, with one saying: “My house has dropped so much I’m speechless.”

Hard sell

Such frustration is being felt across China, where the real estate market is in turmoil.

After several years of excessive borrowing by developers, the government feared a bubble was forming, and in 2021 imposed strict restrictions. “Homes are for living, not for speculation,” was the mantra of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

As a result of these measures, large companies ran out of cash to complete huge projects.

October month. Country Garden was forced to abandon two projects in Australia, selling an unfinished building in Melbourne and another in Sydney.

Local political factors have also contributed to Forest City’s current situation. in 2018 then Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad restricted the issuance of visas to Chinese buyers.

Some analysts have also questioned the wisdom of building a megacity in a country with an unstable political and economic environment. The current Malaysian government is backing the Forest City project, but it is unclear to the prospective buyer how long it will last and to what extent.

Other unexpected issues, such as covid travel restrictions and controls on how much money Chinese citizens can spend abroad, have made overseas projects launched by giants like Country Garden particularly difficult.

“I think they’ve probably moved on too much and too fast,” says Tan Wee Tiam of KGV International Property Consultants. “Before embarking on such an ambitious project, the most important lesson to learn is to make sure you have sufficient cash flow.”

Country Garden insists the current situation in China’s property market is just “noise” and that its Malaysian unit is “running business as usual”.

She also said plans to include Forest City in a new special economic zone between Malaysia and neighboring Singapore showed the project was “safe and stable”.

But without access to cash, it’s hard to see how projects like Forest City can be completed or how they’ll attract people to live there in the near future. At the moment, Chinese-built real estate is a difficult sell, to say the least.

Ambition and reality

When it comes to China’s real estate crisis, Forest City is a classic example of ambition versus reality. Some local factors may have contributed to the current situation, but this proves that building tens of thousands of apartments anywhere else does not convince people to live there.

Ultimately, the fate of Forest City and hundreds of other projects across China rests with the Chinese government. Reports surfaced last month that Country Garden was included in a preliminary list of developers to receive financial support from the Chinese government, although the extent of that support is still unclear.

Still, people like Mr. Nazmi are unlikely to return: “I’ll definitely be more careful next time,” he says. “But I’m glad I left this place – I’ve got my life back now.”