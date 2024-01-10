In many places in Latvia, residents have been left without electricity. The “distribution network” cites the drastically changing air temperature and humidity as the reason

#places #Latvia #residents #left #electricity #distribution #network #cites #drastically #changing #air #temperature #humidity #reason

Photo. YEARS © Evija Trifanova

About 6,000 customers of the electricity distribution network operator AS “Sadales tīkls” throughout Latvia were interrupted on Wednesday at around 8 a.m., representatives of the company told LETA agency.

The representatives of the “Sadales nettas” point out that the damage to the electrical network in some places in Latvia has been caused by drastic changes in air temperature. Among them, the most widespread disturbances are recorded in Bauska and Gulbene districts.

The company’s operatives are working intensively to repair damage in order to restore electricity supply to all customers as soon as possible.

Representatives of the “Distribution Network” also mention that due to a very rapid change in air temperature, increased humidity has formed, including condensation in transformer substations. It affects places in the electrical network both on Tuesday, January 9, and on the night of Wednesday and Wednesday morning.

At the same time, the company notes that a large part of the damage that was registered on Tuesday, January 9, was repaired by midnight. Late in the evening, the electricity supply was also restored in the vicinity of Riga, Mangaļsala and Vecāķi, where due to the complexity of the damage and difficult accessibility, the restoration of the electricity supply for a certain part of customers took longer.

On the evening of Tuesday, January 9, electricity supply was interrupted for about 4,200 customers in Jelgava region. Electricity was restored to some customers immediately via backup power lines, however, electricity was restored to the remaining approximately 3,000 customers on Wednesday shortly before 7 a.m.

The representatives of the “Distribution Network” emphasize that due to the increased humidity, new electrical network damage may also occur on Wednesday.

Company representatives call on residents to be especially careful and cautious near power lines and electrical equipment. If you see a dangerous situation, such as missing electric wires, you should not approach the scene, but you must immediately inform “Sadales tīkls” by calling the 24-hour free damage reporting phone number 8404, or the State Fire and Rescue Service by calling 112.

If there is a power outage in the property, the first step is to check the household electrical safety switches (‘plugs’) for tripping. Often, turning on the switch is enough to restore the power supply. On the other hand, residents are invited to follow the current situation in the power grid in the digital outage map available at www.sadalestikls.lv, where information on already registered power grid damage is collected.

Residents are invited to report not yet registered damage, noticed infrastructure defects on the website, in the “Report damage” section. In the specific tool, it is also possible to add the coordinates of the location of the damage, which helps to identify the location of the damage.

When damage is detected, the power supply is restored with the help of IT systems, as far as possible, through other power lines even before the damage is repaired. In the meantime, operational work crews immediately begin localization of damage sites and technical works to restore the infrastructure. In more complex and extensive damage situations, it may take longer to fix them.

“Sadales tīkls” is an electricity grid maintainer and developer in Latvia, part of the state-owned “Latvenergo” concern. The company provides operation, renovation and planned development of distribution networks, monitoring of electricity use, loss reduction measures and electricity accounting, as well as creates new connections.

🔴Due to drastic changes in air temperature, there are still damage to the electricity network in some places in Latvia. The most extensive disturbances were recorded this morning in the Bauska and Gulbene regions. We are working in enhanced mode!

ℹ️Registered power grid damage, their preliminary status can be seen:… — Distribution Network (@Sadalestikls) January 10, 2024

Also on social network “X”, people from different parts of Latvia inform that there was no electricity today and yesterday or that there were power supply disturbances:

The electricity also went out in Gulbene and some places in Bauska – The reason is probably the rapid rise in temperature and the formation of frost. pic.twitter.com/X2Hij3GTFz — Jānis Trallis (@meteozinas) January 10, 2024

There is no electricity in Gulbene. Cool radiators. Good thing it’s soft and warm Vincimius.

I’m beginning to feel that something is not right…

Lenin said that communism is Soviet power plus the electrification of the whole earth. There is no power for a long time. Will the electricity disappear and communism will decline completely? — Rita Medne (@Rita_Medne) January 10, 2024

Electricity went out several times in Mārupe this evening, @Sadalestiklshas something serious happened? — Uldis (@Ulddi) January 9, 2024

And the electricity just went out in all Limbazi. Welcome to the Stone Age. — Aivis Kalniņš (@aiviskalnins) January 9, 2024

The electricity in our neighborhood is “jerking” tonight, the cats are not properly charged for the evening tigidik😼 pic.twitter.com/arAyITpCtJ — Sanita Dika-Bokmeldere (@DikaSanita) January 9, 2024

We live in green-progressive times…. the electricity will have teleported to the ViVi trains…for a while 🤣 — Kiborgz (@Kiborgzzz) January 9, 2024

What is going on? There will be power outages throughout the evening. Disappeared for a moment. — Anna Platpire (@annaplatpire) January 9, 2024

In December, we found out in a survey here that a candle is the least desirable gift for Christmas. I’m writing this right now, in the light of seven candles, when the electricity in the apartment is out😀 — sandis (@the_real_sandis) January 9, 2024

Today there was a severe frost due to rapid temperature changes, maybe wires or transformers don’t like it. There is electricity in the area around the distillery. The worst thing is that there is no heat either. — Jānis (@sirsenis) January 9, 2024

Our end was also covered in darkness 5 minutes ago, but through the window we could see how the church in the old town shines brightly, unaware of the sorrow. You haven’t hit the romantic zone. As I write, the power went out again. 😅 — Rebekah Anna (@akeberra) January 9, 2024

@Sadalestikls what’s going on today, are all these outages unrelated and just all in one day?

Vecmilgrāvis, Cēsis, Jelgava, Ziepniekalnā are experiencing power outages and there was another sms from Valmiera that the outage — Maris (@Maaris_E) January 9, 2024

Today already 3x electricity cuts in Ozolnieki!!! That it is possible?! Who will cover the losses to the ice hall, restaurant, shop?! Will the bill from “Sadales tíkli” be €0.00 for January?! Which official will be fired?! — Dainis Liepins (@DLiepins) January 9, 2024

Everything is fine with electricity in Ilģuciem.

But the parents called and they have not had electricity in Iecava for an hour.

Here, too, many are crying that the lights are running out 😁😁😁😁 — Pēteris Bolderajs (@PetjaBolderajs) January 9, 2024

In Riga, in Ziepniekalni, the electricity goes out for a short time from time to time. Is it related? It is hardly good for electronics @ElektrumLV @RigasDome — Vladislav (@Vladislavs_M) January 9, 2024

