In many places in Latvia, residents have been left without electricity. The “distribution network” cites the drastically changing air temperature and humidity as the reason

#places #Latvia #residents #left #electricity #distribution #network #cites #drastically #changing #air #temperature #humidity #reason

Photo. YEARS © Evija Trifanova

About 6,000 customers of the electricity distribution network operator AS “Sadales tīkls” throughout Latvia were interrupted on Wednesday at around 8 a.m., representatives of the company told LETA agency.

Most read

Agota, the kidnapped girl, was found in a garage in Kaunas and taken to the hospital

Untimely death: Botox-loving Russian dictator Putin suffers major blow just before election

Home

PHOTO. A hut at the edge of the forest! A Latvian couple has built a photogenic house in the countryside for about 200 euros

Read other posts

The representatives of the “Sadales nettas” point out that the damage to the electrical network in some places in Latvia has been caused by drastic changes in air temperature. Among them, the most widespread disturbances are recorded in Bauska and Gulbene districts.

The company’s operatives are working intensively to repair damage in order to restore electricity supply to all customers as soon as possible.

OTHERS ARE CURRENTLY READING

Representatives of the “Distribution Network” also mention that due to a very rapid change in air temperature, increased humidity has formed, including condensation in transformer substations. It affects places in the electrical network both on Tuesday, January 9, and on the night of Wednesday and Wednesday morning.

At the same time, the company notes that a large part of the damage that was registered on Tuesday, January 9, was repaired by midnight. Late in the evening, the electricity supply was also restored in the vicinity of Riga, Mangaļsala and Vecāķi, where due to the complexity of the damage and difficult accessibility, the restoration of the electricity supply for a certain part of customers took longer.

On the evening of Tuesday, January 9, electricity supply was interrupted for about 4,200 customers in Jelgava region. Electricity was restored to some customers immediately via backup power lines, however, electricity was restored to the remaining approximately 3,000 customers on Wednesday shortly before 7 a.m.

Also Read:  Encourage and honor localities and businesses participating in the 4.0 revolution

The representatives of the “Distribution Network” emphasize that due to the increased humidity, new electrical network damage may also occur on Wednesday.

Company representatives call on residents to be especially careful and cautious near power lines and electrical equipment. If you see a dangerous situation, such as missing electric wires, you should not approach the scene, but you must immediately inform “Sadales tīkls” by calling the 24-hour free damage reporting phone number 8404, or the State Fire and Rescue Service by calling 112.

If there is a power outage in the property, the first step is to check the household electrical safety switches (‘plugs’) for tripping. Often, turning on the switch is enough to restore the power supply. On the other hand, residents are invited to follow the current situation in the power grid in the digital outage map available at www.sadalestikls.lv, where information on already registered power grid damage is collected.

Residents are invited to report not yet registered damage, noticed infrastructure defects on the website, in the “Report damage” section. In the specific tool, it is also possible to add the coordinates of the location of the damage, which helps to identify the location of the damage.

When damage is detected, the power supply is restored with the help of IT systems, as far as possible, through other power lines even before the damage is repaired. In the meantime, operational work crews immediately begin localization of damage sites and technical works to restore the infrastructure. In more complex and extensive damage situations, it may take longer to fix them.

“Sadales tīkls” is an electricity grid maintainer and developer in Latvia, part of the state-owned “Latvenergo” concern. The company provides operation, renovation and planned development of distribution networks, monitoring of electricity use, loss reduction measures and electricity accounting, as well as creates new connections.

Also on social network “X”, people from different parts of Latvia inform that there was no electricity today and yesterday or that there were power supply disturbances:

RELATED ARTICLES

Themes

Also Read:  End of suspense at MR: Charles Michel has made his decision

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Designated survivor actor Adan Canto (42) passed away | Stars
Designated survivor actor Adan Canto (42) passed away | Stars
Posted on
Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten
Swingers club is sponsor of third provincial team KFC More: “I once saw a referee who was a customer of ours” | Hoogstraten
Posted on
High tide in the Brabant desert: why doesn’t it recede? | Loon op Zand
High tide in the Brabant desert: why doesn’t it recede? | Loon op Zand
Posted on
Preventive Medicine recommends the mask in health centers and crowds
Preventive Medicine recommends the mask in health centers and crowds
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News