In memoriam | There was still so much music in it, but suddenly Werner from Assen had finished playing. He was 58 years old

He played the bass guitar tirelessly, he wanted to get a special tattoo and later – his plan was – he would explore the world with Leonie, in a camper. But in December everything changed. Werner van Baarsen died at the age of 58.

Whether they were watching television or having a conversation in the Van Baarsen home in Assen: the bass guitar was never far away. Werner often thoughtlessly picked up the bass and his fingers automatically found the strings.

He wanted to become the best bassist in the world and when that wasn’t possible, he continued to play like crazy. He not only had that inspiration as a musician and band member, he was also a driven father, husband and employee. And when he was cooking at home, his wife and children knew that he was preparing a top meal. Werner was not half done.

‘As soon as I’m 18, I’ll go back to Amsterdam’

Werner van Baarsen was born in Amsterdam, the second youngest in a Catholic family of six children. His grandparents ran a concrete factory, his parents also worked and lived there. That meant endless adventure for Werner and his brothers and sisters, because they had plenty of room to play outside on the shipyard.

The family spent the summers in Hoogersmilde, in a mobile home. Drenthe was a good experience and when the concrete factory had too many directors, Werner’s parents decided to move to Assen where they opened the first Gamma van het Noorden.

Werner was 9 and announced to anyone who would listen that he was going back to Amsterdam as soon as he was 18. But he soon became devoted to Assen, more specifically to Assen-Oost. He always lived there.

Fall down the stairs

Last December he had an unfortunate fall down the stairs at home. He died as a result at the age of 58.

If Werner had lived to tell the story, he would have been the first to make a harsh joke about his crash. He had a specific sense of humor: his comments were never oblique, but on the edge of what was possible.

That’s also called musician’s humor, at least in the rock ‘n roll world where Werner liked to be since he was about thirteen. Even then he walked around in a cool, homemade Wild Romance denim jacket to show his love for Herman Brood. With that jacket and his white hair, he stood out in the De Kolk theater in Assen where Brood performed.

When the drummer of the newly founded band Fog & Smog saw that young Brood supporter again a while later in Bellevue in Assen, he approached the blond boy. “You will be the new bassist of our band,” he said. Werner looked at him beamingly and agreed. He just had to buy a bass guitar.

His first bond is his chosen family

The band was soon called Royal Relation, Werner developed into an enthusiastic and loyal bassist and singer. Even when he moved up the ranks years later and started playing with AA & The Doctors and The 4 Horsemen, he remained friends with the boys from his first band. His chosen family. He recently returned to that family, whose band name was renamed Dirty Boulevard. And just like before, Werner stole the show – special for a bassist who usually plays at the back.

He had that combination of mountains of energy and charisma naturally. If he entered a café, he would be talking in no time. When he performed, many women fell for his charms, his bushy hair and his cool appearance.

As a child he was busy, ‘Witkop’ was his nickname and his mother regularly gave him a spoonful of sugar to calm him down. A turbulent adolescence followed, he discovered his role model Herman Brood and fell in love with that lightning-fast, energetic music and everything that went with it. To stay on track, he lived with his eldest sister in Amsterdam for a year and there, as usual for that young family, he started training as a furniture maker and took his first steps in IT.

Back in Assen he met his first wife Dorothee. They were together for eighteen years and became the parents of Antonie and Rebecca. Their marriage ended when the children were still small.

He had water and pudding fights in the house

His life regained its momentum when he performed in Winschoten one evening and got a lift home from Leonie. They didn’t stop talking along the way, nor afterward. He made it clear to her that his children came first, which only made her more fond of him.

In true Werner style, he introduced her to Antonie and Rebecca as their new babysitter, allowing them to get to know her without the heaviness that a new relationship can bring. They got along with her more than well.

Werner and Leonie found each other in their conversations and in the music. She fell for his big heart, his humor and his lively character. He had water and pudding fights with the children in the house, at the same time making sure they were always in bed on time, and was caring. Werner and Leonie were inseparable and soon decided to get married.

Certainly they clashed too. Werner was an excitable character and could not always stop his stubbornness. He made himself heard when he disagreed with something, for example, he was annoyed by unqualified opinions on social issues. He worked for 32 years at the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA), first as an IT specialist and later as a project leader. A job at COA suited him, because in this way he could be of significance to refugees.

Nine Lives van Aerosmith

He was looking forward to traveling with Leonie later, they had already looked at a camper together. It was something of the future.

At the end of November he made a design for a tattoo that he wanted to have. He named the tattoo Nine Lives, after the album of the same name by the American rock band Aerosmith, with eight standing lines, like exhausted lives. He asked Leonie if she wanted to add a ninth line when he was no longer there. Don’t think about it, said Leonie, just like Werner, ignorant of the death that was close on his heels.

That Saturday night in December he woke up and, as so often happens, drank a cup of coffee in the garden, smoked a cigarette and then returned to bed. But this time he fell down the stairs, with all the consequences that entailed.

He died nine days later. Hundreds of people said goodbye to him, his band played. At the end of the funeral there was thunderous applause for Werner. The final applause, which he would have liked to have attended.

