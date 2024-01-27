In Morocco, Imsouane la Berbère, a lost paradise for surfers which is shaking up the local landscape

#Morocco #Imsouane #Berbère #lost #paradise #surfers #shaking #local #landscape

Bruno and Lucie have the “heavy heart”. These Bordeaux surfers, who never miss an opportunity to go surfing in France at the Ocean, helplessly followed all the steps which led to the destruction of one of their favorite places, located 2,000 kilometers away , in Imsouane (Morocco). In this coastal village, there were first verbal instructions from the local authorities a week ago. Then the forty-eight hour ultimatum issued to the 1,000 residents concerned, to empty the premises. Finally, the intervention of the bulldozers, which methodically transformed the seafront houses into piles of rubble. Same fate for the shops and surf clubs on the shore.

Goodbye sunsets and mint tea enjoyed in this authentic setting, after gliding on one of the most beautiful waves in the world. “What made the village so charming was that Western surfers mixed with fishermen and small traders, it will never be the same again”laments Bruno, sad at the idea that the site will be occupied in the future by seaside resorts.

“You would destroy Venice if you had it in front of your eyes”

An online petition bringing together 26,000 signatories, however, opposed this “destructive project” Who “will displace many residents who will lose their livelihoods” and who, in their eyes, “threatens to erase the very essence of what draws surfers and tourists to this coastal gem”. Populated by Amazigh Berbers, Imsouane lived from fishing, tourist rentals, but also bars, restaurants, earthenware shops. In the two days before its destruction, residents worked to recover everything they could, the objects, but also certain valuable materials, from the copper of the electrical wires to the steel bars caught in the concrete.

In the comments accompanying the petition, everyone makes their claim. “I want a solution for displaced families”demands Jennifer, a Spanish surfer. “The Amazigh people live there, it is their land, their source”, proclaims Margaux, a Frenchwoman. Moroccans are also making their voices heard: “Tourists who like Imsouane do not want a resort (tourist complex, Editor’s note) !Najoua is indignant, let’s let the locals live there rather than building for people who won’t stay, since the beauty of the village will have been destroyed. »“You would destroy Venice if you had it in front of your eyes »tonne Sonia.

Legal but contested takeover

On a strictly legal level, the residents have nothing to say. Certainly, for some, they have been present for generations, have gradually improved the buildings, but without title to the property. The State has complete freedom to regain its rights over what falls within the public maritime domain.

The case of Imsouane is part of a broader logic of taking control of the coastline. Several other traditional villages have suffered the same fate since the end of last year. The mobilization of locals had no effect on December 25 to prevent excavators from razing Tifnit, a village south of Agadir popular with Moroccans for its authenticity, but also for its more affordable cost than luxury international hotels. In this region of Souss-Massa, a whole series of small seaside towns (Douira, Sidi R’bat, Sidi Ouassay, etc.) have been wiped off the map.

While the authorities contest the architectural value of these anarchic constructions, other voices would like the conservation of some of them to be based on this conviction: Saint-Tropez was also a fishing village, before becoming a pearl of the Mediterranean with international fame.