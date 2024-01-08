In Moscow, it has been cold for a long time

#Moscow #cold #long #time

Since the beginning of the year, Russia has been hit by a cold that has not been seen for a long time, and the temperature in Moscow has remained below 20 degrees.

The night from the 3rd to the 4th of January became the coldest this winter, informed Jevgenijus Tiškovecs, chief specialist of the meteorological center “Fobos”. He also said that the recorded temperature (27.1 degrees Celsius) is 15 degrees lower than the climate norm, and the last time it was so cold was on January 4. It was in Moscow in 1982.

What’s more, three districts of the Russian capital were left without electricity and heating last week after a fire broke out at an electrical substation.

The substation caught fire in Vysokovoltno cross street. Residents of more than 20 high-rise buildings were left without heat and light.

The temperature in the apartments dropped to 10-15 degrees Celsius.

Residents of a city in the Moscow region hit by a heating system failure took to the streets to demand that local authorities reheat their homes because of the cold outside their windows, Russian media reported on Friday.

On Thursday morning, at least 21,000 people remained without heating. Residents of Podolsk due to a lack of heating pipe at the Klimovsk specialized ammunition factory, Kommersant newspaper reported.

The circumstances of the incident, which happened at a factory located approximately 50 kilometers south of Moscow, are not disclosed.

A video appeared on the Ostorozhno Moskva news channel of the Telegram social network, showing several local residents gathered in the city’s central square and demanding that the local authorities restore the heating system and punish those responsible for the loss of heating.

“The police quickly came to drive us away. Might as well turn the heat back on,’ said the person who made the video.

A petition has been created on Change.org (demands are identical). By Friday evening, almost 2 thousand people had signed it. people.

“Since more than 24 hours have passed, we demand that all those responsible for this accident be punished,” the petition reads, placing the blame squarely on the shoulders of Podolsk Mayor Grigory Artamonov and the heads of local utility companies.

Residents of the cities of Khimki, Balashikha, Solnechnogorsk, Lyubertsy and Elektrostal in the Moscow region were also left without heating when the weather dropped to 20 degrees below zero, according to investigative journalism website iStories.