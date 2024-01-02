In New York, 9 people were injured by a maniac who drove onto the sidewalk on New Year’s Eve

January 1, 2024 – 9:27 p.m

Nine people were injured by an out-of-control driver early Monday morning in Manhattan after he drove his car into people on their way home from a New Year’s Eve celebration, the New York Post reports.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. a few blocks from the celebration in Times Square, at the corner of 7th Avenue and West 34th Street. According to an eyewitness, the area was crowded with revelers and police, many of whom were on their way home from the party.

The 44-year-old suspect allegedly got into an argument with someone. When the police tried to intervene, the runaway jumped into a car and drove away from the scene. In the meantime, he ran into several police cars, drove onto the sidewalk, and hit six passers-by and a police officer. The fleeing driver also ran into a food delivery truck, as a result of which another passerby, a 39-year-old woman, was trapped under the truck, the police said. A taxi driver, Sheikh Milon, was also injured.

According to Milon, the maniac ran into at least three cars and deliberately tried to run over the police. “He refused to get out of the car. They tried to get him out several times, but he didn’t want to come out,” he continued.

All of the injured were taken to hospital in a stable condition. The amok runner was also hospitalized and suffered serious injuries. The suspect was charged Monday morning, police said.

