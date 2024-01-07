In order to properly reflect the will of the nation at the ballot box…

#order #properly #reflect #nation #ballot #box..

In the local elections, a circular was published in the Official Gazette regarding taking measures to allocate space and vehicles to the district election boards, to provide needs such as computers, printers and toner, generators, and to provide workforce support that can use them.

President and AKP Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed “Presidential Circular No. 2024/1 Regarding Local Government General Elections” was published in the Official Gazette.

In the circular, it was reminded that General Elections for Local Administrations will be held on Sunday, March 31, in accordance with Article 127 of the Constitution and Article 8 of the Law No. 2972 ​​on the Election of Local Administrations, Neighborhood Headmen and Councils of Aldermen.

The following statements were included in the circular:

“In order to successfully hold the General Elections of Local Governments to be held on Sunday, March 31, 2024 and to reflect the will of the nation in a healthy way, the allocation of space and vehicles to the district election boards, the needs such as computers, printers and toner, uninterruptible power supply, generators and the support of qualified workforce who can use them will be provided to all public sector. “All necessary precautions will be taken by all public institutions and organizations, especially the civil administration chiefs, managers of public banks and chiefs of the security forces, and maximum effort and sensitivity will be shown in this regard to ensure that the situation is met by the institutions and organizations without any disruption.”