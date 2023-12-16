In Pakistan, cloud seeders and artificial rain have to be used because of the huge smog

Smog in Lahore – Photo: Arif Ali / AFP

For the first time in history, artificial rain was used in the dangerously smoggy Pakistani megacity, Lahore, with a population of 11 million, reports AFP. In the first experiment of its kind carried out in the South Asian country, airplanes equipped with cloud projectors flew over the ten smogiest parts of the city.

Cloud seeding is a weather modification technique that improves a cloud’s ability to produce rain. Clouds are seeded with airplanes, using salt particles with a strong water-binding capacity. The sodium chloride and potassium chloride particles attract small water droplets inside the cloud. These combine to create larger raindrops, which fall from the sky due to their greater weight.

The free cloud thrower arrived from the United Arab Emirates, 10-12 days ago. Cloud seeding has recently been increasingly used in the United Arab Emirates to bring rain to the country’s dry areas.

In Lahore, it is not the dry weather, but the smog that requires the use of cloud seeders. According to experts, even very modest rain is effective in reducing pollution.

The smog situation in the city has worsened in recent years. A mixture of diesel fumes from motor vehicles, other industrial smoke and colder winter air usually combine to form stagnant clouds of smog.

The level of PM2.5 pollutants – cancer-causing microparticles that enter the bloodstream through the lungs – was measured as very dangerous in Lahore on Saturday.

The instruments showed more than 66 times the WHO danger limit. According to the organization, long-term exposure can cause stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases.

So far, successive governments have adopted various methods to reduce air pollution in Lahore. They sprayed the roads with water, closed schools, factories and markets on weekends, but they did not achieve much success. More is now expected from the use of artificial rain.

