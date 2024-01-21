IN PICTURE. Very last red carpet for LikeMe cast, but daughter Siska Schoeters steals the show | TV

#PICTURE #red #carpet #LikeMe #cast #daughter #Siska #Schoeters #steals #show

ShowbizIn the same Sportpaleis where they finally said goodbye to #LikeMe a week ago, Camille Dhont, Pommelien Thijs, Maksim Stojanac and Francisco Schuster stood together as a team for the very last time today. “We have fallen into an emotional black hole last week, but we are still going to do a lot of showbiz events as friends,” he said. A big fan of #LikeMe and a star on the red carpet was Minnie, Siska Schoeters’ 7-year-old daughter. “This is my very first time, I’m even wearing lipstick and eyeshadow. Like mom.”

Jolien Boeckx and Christophe D’Huysser 20-01-24, 19:58 Last update: 20-01-24, 21:53

Siska Schoeters with daughter Minnie De Soete (left) and niece Marilou. © Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News

“We spent the whole afternoon getting ready together in the bathroom, it was great,” Siska Schoeters beams proudly at the side of daughter Minnie (7) and niece Marilou (8) – “Also ‘ne Schoeters’, you can see that that big bow. We all love that.” From bright blue fancy trousers to floral diadem, blue eye shadow and lipstick: Minnie De Soete already exudes showbiz. “Very nice, this is my very first red carpet. although I am a bit nervous,” she said. “I have the same eye shadow and lipstick as mom. I can even carry her handbag, which is really nice.”

Metejoor © Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News

Metejoor had misunderstood the Winter Wonderland dress code and opted for an Always Summer outfit. Fortunately, the singer has a rematch on Wednesday at the MIAs, where he has five nominations. “But I think Pommelien should bring a trailer for all her MIAs.”

Aaron Blommaert © Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News

Aaron Blommaert is seriously sweating in his ski suit. “I borrowed it from a friend, because I have never skied in my life,” he jokes.

Jeroom and Elodie © Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News

Bling bling from head to toe, as if they were colored icicles. Élodie Ouédraogo appeared in a very fancy design by Natan. “And I was also allowed to come along, so I deliberately opted for soberness,” jokes hubby Jeroom. Although he did wear special shoes. “Nothing designer or anything, just snow slippers,” as he calls them. “Really very comfortable, you can simply put them on and take them off with velcro.”

Dina Tersago © Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News

“Every year I come and watch with my children, but now I can award a Golden K,” says Dina Tersago as she counts down to the new season of Boer Zkt. Woman. “The program has been around for twenty years and that is really my baby. I can no longer imagine life without Boer Zkt. Woman.”

Zita Wauters © Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News

“Ketnet has a special place in my heart, because this is where it all started,” says Zita Wauters, who provided the socials for VRT 1. “And there are still great projects coming up, but I can’t tell you anything about them yet.” Koen and Valerie’s daughter is not continuing her studies for the time being, she is taking some time for herself.

Peter Van de Veire and Gustaph © Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News Peter Van de Veire with son Lex and wife Ilse © Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News

Peter Van de Veire posed with his son Lex (with crown) and wife Ilse. His outfit looked a bit like Urbanus and Eurovision revelation Gustaph. “I’m wearing a real Walter Van Beirendonck, Peter’s outfit is completely imitated,” the singer laughs. “But we enjoyed doing something like that together, especially because we were nominated together for best TV program with the Eurovision Song Contest.”

De cast van #LikeMe © Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News

One last red – pink in this case – carpet as the cast of #LikeMe. “Very special,” said Camille Dhont, Pommelien Thijs, Maksim Stojanac and Francisco Schuster unanimously alongside Lotte De Clerck, Danny Dorland and Sali Haidara. “After the four farewell concerts in the Sportpaleis last weekend, we fell into a kind of black emotional hole on Monday. Many tears were shed, yes. But just because we said goodbye to #LikeMe doesn’t mean we’re no longer friends. On the contrary, we will remain so forever.”

Emilie Vansteenkiste © Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News

Miss Belgium Emilie Vansteenkiste in a beautiful dress from Atelier ExC with a two-meter train. Until the end of February she will be the most beautiful girl in our country. “I will miss it when my year is over, but you will definitely hear from me again.”

Sabine Lagedoren and boyfriend Sam © Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News

VRT weather forecaster Sabine Hagedoren came to watch with her partner Sam.

© Joel Hoylaerts / Photo News

#LikeMe actors Hugo Sigal, Ann Van den Broeck and Vincent Banic, surrounded by Megane Moerenhout on the left and Liandra Sadzo on the right, also did not want to miss this party.

COLUMN. 223 euros for a ‘golden child seat’ at ‘De Gouden K’s’?

REVIEW. Children crying into each other’s arms: that’s how emotional the final farewell to ‘#LikeMe’ was

Bumba turns 20, toddlers from the Studio 100 hit are also almost adults: “Very proud that I am a Bumba child”

LOOK. Golden K’s winners pose with their award.

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access