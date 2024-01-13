In response to US-British attacks on Yemen, Houthis launch ballistic missiles

The Houthi group in Yemen launched an anti-ship ballistic missile into the Red Sea on Friday (12/1) local time. This was in retaliation for the United States and Britain’s attacks on Yemen targeting the Iran-backed rebel group.

“We know that they fired at least one missile in retaliation, but it didn’t hit any ships,” Lieutenant General Douglas Sims, director of the Joint Staff, told reporters, as reported by the news agency. AFPSaturday (13/1/2024).

“Their rhetoric is quite strong and quite high-profile. I expect they will try to carry out some kind of retaliation,” he said of the Houthis.

Sims also said that damage assessments from the US and UK strikes in Yemen, which targeted nearly 30 locations using more than 150 munitions, were still ongoing. However, he stressed that the number of victims is not expected to be large.

“Every target we targeted last night was associated with capabilities used to challenge freedom of navigation in the Red Sea,” he said.

The Houthi group has launched a large number of drone and missile attacks on key international shipping routes through the Red Sea since the war in Gaza erupted. The Houthis say they acted in response to Israel’s military offensive on Gaza.

The rebel group has controlled much of Yemen since civil war erupted in the country in 2014. The Houthis are part of the so-called “resistance axis” backed by Iran against Israel.

