In Riga, Christmas trees will be taken out for free; what requirements should be considered?

#Riga #Christmas #trees #free #requirements #considered

In 2024, waste managers will remove Christmas trees from apartment buildings in Riga and from private houses in most of the city for free. Residents are invited to pay attention to the fact that each waste management zone has different requirements and deadlines for the removal of Christmas trees.

Christmas trees will be removed free of charge to all customers of the municipal company “Rīgas namu pārvādārs” and residents do not need to request the removal of Christmas trees separately, however, the deadlines and requirements set by waste managers must be taken into account.

Residents of apartment buildings are invited to properly dispose of the Christmas tree – by placing it in the waste container area or near the waste container. It is forbidden to place Christmas trees in the household waste container.

Christmas trees can be used as fuel or compost for those who have a dedicated composting area. Likewise, if the Christmas tree is still green after the holidays, it can also be handed over to deer farms, by contacting them in advance.

In the Zemgale suburb of the city of Riga (managed by PS Lautus Vide):

For private individuals, the removal of Christmas trees is only for a fee – 50% of the fee for unsorted household waste.

Free removal from objects of legal entities (including multi-apartment residential buildings) that have an active household waste management contract.

Promotion period: from January 3 to January 30. The removal of Christmas trees will be organized starting from the first week of January, every weekend, from the objects where the removal has been applied for, based on the amount of demand on Saturdays, Sundays or both holidays.

Order of application: the removal of Christmas trees must be announced on Thursday of each week (by Friday at 11.00 at the latest) so that Christmas trees are collected on the current weekend. The application must be submitted in Excel format, specifying the exact addresses (residents of apartment buildings must place the Christmas trees near the household waste containers, the house manager must request removal).

Checkout conditions:

During the campaign, Christmas trees are removed free of charge, after the end of the campaign, Christmas trees are removed for a fee – 50% of the fee for unsorted household waste.

Christmas trees up to 2.00 m in length are accepted (longer trees must be divided into several parts).

Christmas trees must be free of all decorations before they are taken for recycling.

In the Northern District of Riga and the suburb of Vidzeme (managed by Eco Baltia Vide):

Removal must be requested by calling tel. 8717 or by writing to the e-mail [email protected]. Free removal must be applied for by January 31, but for applications after that, the service fee will be 4.96 euros/piece. without VAT (6.00 EUR/piece with VAT).

Residents of private houses are invited to apply for the removal of the Christmas tree themselves, but residents of multi-apartment buildings should contact their building manager to agree on the location of the Christmas tree. Christmas trees must be freed from holiday decorations and up to 2.5 meters high, or cut down.

Additional information here.

In Riga Center district, Latgale suburb and Kurzeme district (managed by SIA Clean R):

Application procedure:

Residents can apply for free Christmas tree removal until the end of January 2024. Upon receiving information from residents, “Clean R” will create a special Christmas tree route, informing in advance on which day the Christmas tree will be removed.

You can request the removal of Christmas trees on the self-service portal manai.videi.lv by calling the number 67111001 or writing to the e-mail address [email protected].

Residents of multi-apartment buildings will be able to apply for the removal of Christmas trees to the building manager, while residents of private houses – self-service on the portal manai.videi.lv.

On the other hand, if the residents want to apply for the removal of the fir tree in February or later, it will be provided for a fee.

Checkout conditions:

all holiday decorations should be removed and if it was in a pot, the Christmas tree should be removed from it.

Clean R will accept Christmas trees up to 2.5 meters in height, but if it is larger, the Christmas tree must be cut into smaller pieces.

Residents of multi-apartment buildings will have to leave it next to household waste containers the day before Christmas trees are removed, while residents of private houses will have to put it outside the area where containers are usually pushed out.

Additional information here.