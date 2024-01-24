In Riga, several drivers are left without tires after driving into a hole hidden by rainwater

#Riga #drivers #left #tires #driving #hole #hidden #rainwater

People used social networking sites to warn each other about the “roller coaster” on Vecāki Prospekt. In published pictures and video footage, car drivers angrily pointed out sections of the road decorated with dangerous potholes.

“I’m just in shock. A tow truck at the gas station, the evacuation of cars is already underway. Friends no longer have wheels. I have no words at all,” complains one of the drivers in the video.

On Wednesday, the drivers of the three damaged cars waited patiently for the police. The angry drivers say that their vehicles are also immovable.

“As a result, my front right tire completely broke. Nothing can be glued there anymore. Two tires for a girl. Nothing can be fixed,” says Aleksej.

On the other hand, Georg, who was left without a front tire, adds: “At the same time, I was driving and I already saw the emergency lights there, I reduced my speed to a maximum of 20 kilometers per hour, I drove in and immediately realized that the tire and the disc were all “hello”.

Content continues after commercial

Advertising

A couple of hours before that, the other victims changed the tires themselves and went on with their business, but Aleksey and Georg were too exhausted. The managers did not want to accept the absurd situation and decided to fight for justice.

(Ask: Who do you think is responsible for this?) Riga City Council, our state roads, road maintainers. Is that the way?! We pay taxes for it. We prepare documents, photos, try something at least. People just have to work. (Ask: From whom will you ask for this compensation?) Let’s consult with lawyers afterwards,” the gentlemen reason.

The nasty pothole was well hidden and fooled even experienced drivers. The rainwater successfully masked the edge of the broken asphalt. Seeing how the “Degpunkt” team uses a tree branch to determine the approximate depth of the pit, the traffic police came to help and offered an appropriate measuring device.

Based on the ruler borrowed by the traffic policewoman, it is possible to judge that the depth of the hole is ten centimeters.

We asked a lawyer what to do in a situation where a pothole tears off your car’s tire during a trip. Ivars Kazaks specializes in road traffic matters and says that the driver immediately needs to record the event from all angles. Otherwise, there may be a dispute about the cause of the damage.

“Photographs, pictures, you have to go to official car services that deal with disc and tire repairs – you have to gather as much evidence as possible everywhere. Because the lawyers on the side of the municipality will respond to “I fell in here, I need this”, who will say: “You were driving too fast, and you should have foreseen the pothole.” (Ask: How many such cases have you had in practice?) Out of some 50 claims, only two have been satisfied. But the compensation can be collected, and people should not be shy, they should demand such compensation, because finally the Riga City Council must begin to answer for the maintenance of poor-quality roads,” emphasizes Kazāks.

The lawyer claims that mostly the only way to win compensation is with the help of insurance companies.

“If there is CASCO, they cover and then request recourse from the Riga City Council, if they want. Then they don’t argue, the Riga City Council pays the insurers. But as soon as the citizen turns himself in, the first instance immediately begins, the second one for seven years,” reveals the lawyer.