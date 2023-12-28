In Sisteron, Camille Senequier changed her life, this pharmacy technician became a naturopath

#Sisteron #Camille #Senequier #changed #life #pharmacy #technician #naturopath

UA patient who comes to see me is a person who wants to become an actor in their health“. Camille Senequier has been practicing naturopathy since last October in an office at her home. Originally from the city of Paul-Arène, the 35-year-old from Sisteron defines this alternative medicine as a set of practices aimed at preserving and optimizing the overall health of the person. individual, as well as helping the body to heal through natural techniques such as “diet, plants, essential oils, changes in lifestyle, sports activities, or even stress management“.

“Perhaps I will find the cause of your pain.”

“I try to take into consideration all aspects of the person and act, not on the symptom but on the cause. For example, if you tell me that you often have migraines, I may find that this pain is linked to what you eat.“, she illustrates, specifying that it complements allopathic medicine.

A pharmacy technician for 15 years, Camille Senequier is committed to supporting others. “Since my childhood, I have had a sense of contact and I want to feel useful to others. It has always been my calling. I wanted to work in the social sector“, she smiles.

Having always been the main actor in her health, she considers her knowledge insufficient to take control of her health and wishes to train. “I followed a distance certification by the National Private Distance Training Center (CNFDI) as well as a practical internship in Paris“, explains the mother of two children. A little less than a year and a half passed between the moment she made her decision and the reality of her reconversion: “I realized that delivering medications was necessary but not sufficient to best support patients. The double hat suits me perfectly“.

“People consult for various reasons”

This area, which is still little known to the general public, nevertheless attracts more and more people from Sisteron. Since the start, the naturopath has already helped around ten patients. “People consult for various reasons, but mostly for chronic pain. I generally see people twice, more if necessary, in order to implement lasting changes to their lifestyle. And after two weeks , I always check for news. My goal is not to have a multitude of customers but to have regularity and a link“, she admits.

“Naturopathy specialties are imperative. No two naturopaths are alike.“To go further in her practice, she wishes to continue training on two points:”Training on pregnant women and child development and another on inflammation, chronic pain and depression“. She will also acquire knowledge of Chi Nei Tsang massage, a therapeutic practice of the stomach to act on the emotions.

A session lasts 1h30 and costs 50 euros. To make an appointment: 06 63 19 71 49. Address: Chemin de la haute Chaumiane, 7 Lot. Rolande Martin, 04200 Sisteron.