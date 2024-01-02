In Sweden, thermometers fell to -40 degrees

#Sweden #thermometers #fell #degrees

Due to safety risks related to the cold, according to radio station SVT, all passenger train services north of Umeå have been canceled until Thursday.

According to the institute, a high pressure area with extremely cold weather has established itself over northeastern Sweden and northern Finland. A temperature of minus 41.6 degrees was measured in Nikaluokta near Kiruna. Sweden’s coldest record this century is minus 44 degrees, recorded in 2001. February in Storbe.

Meteorologists in neighboring Finland also recorded double-digit minus figures. It’s cold all over the country. The temperature has dropped to 20-30 degrees, the local institute “lmatiteen” wrote on its portal on Tuesday. In the central and northern parts of the country, the cold may intensify to minus 40 degrees in the coming days.