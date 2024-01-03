In the 2024 winter dress collection in Paris – golden colors and luxury

#winter #dress #collection #Paris #golden #colors #luxury

According to legend, the Firebird brings good luck to good people. With this collection, the designer tried to embody the power of this mythical creature as a symbol of an independent woman and not so literally present his vision.

Black and gold reflect the depth of the night and the intensity of light as the Firebird appears in the sky, while red, orange, yellow and fuchsia mimic flames.

Stefan Djokovich collection “Oiseau de feu” (Bird of Fire)

Using particularly complex and sophisticated embroideries, luxurious colors and solid fabrics, the creator sought to materialize the symbolism of the legend of the Firebird.

Also Read:  Index - Tech-Science - Artificial intelligence can already tell when someone is likely to die

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Shopping cart with bread, soft drinks and olive oil much more expensive than at the beginning of 2023 | Economy
Shopping cart with bread, soft drinks and olive oil much more expensive than at the beginning of 2023 | Economy
Posted on
What are the surface conditions of the Red Planet like?
What are the surface conditions of the Red Planet like?
Posted on
Miljuschka Witzenhausen is ‘slowly moving towards’ the 100 kilos: ‘My cholesterol is twice too high’ | Show
Miljuschka Witzenhausen is ‘slowly moving towards’ the 100 kilos: ‘My cholesterol is twice too high’ | Show
Posted on
Prediction of the Premier League by Martin Georgiev 02.01.2024 • BR
Prediction of the Premier League by Martin Georgiev 02.01.2024 • BR
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News