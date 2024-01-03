In the 2024 winter dress collection in Paris – golden colors and luxury

#winter #dress #collection #Paris #golden #colors #luxury

According to legend, the Firebird brings good luck to good people. With this collection, the designer tried to embody the power of this mythical creature as a symbol of an independent woman and not so literally present his vision.

Black and gold reflect the depth of the night and the intensity of light as the Firebird appears in the sky, while red, orange, yellow and fuchsia mimic flames.

Stefan Djokovich collection “Oiseau de feu” (Bird of Fire)

Using particularly complex and sophisticated embroideries, luxurious colors and solid fabrics, the creator sought to materialize the symbolism of the legend of the Firebird.