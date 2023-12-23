In the AP version, Messi and Djokovic share second place for the best athlete of the year award

#version #Messi #Djokovic #share #place #athlete #year #award

Each of them received 16 votes. The Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani won the vote with 20 votes.

Ohtani has been recognized as AP Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years.

The fourth place with 12 votes was taken by Nikola Jokic, the center of the National Basketball Association (NBA) club Denver “Nuggets” and the national team of Serbia, who became the NBA champion this year.

Messi was previously named Argentina’s sportsman of the year. In 2023, he won the French championship with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and won the French Super Cup. Also, Messi brought Miami “Inter” the first trophy – the League Cup.

In October, the Argentinian became an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is the world’s number one racket and has won seven ATP titles in a year.

In December, Ohtani agreed with the Los Angeles Dodgers of the US Baseball League (MLB) on the most impressive contract in professional sports – $700 million over the next ten years.