In the AP version, Messi and Djokovic share second place for the best athlete of the year award

#version #Messi #Djokovic #share #place #athlete #year #award

Each of them received 16 votes. The Japanese baseball player Shohei Ohtani won the vote with 20 votes.

Ohtani has been recognized as AP Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years.

The fourth place with 12 votes was taken by Nikola Jokic, the center of the National Basketball Association (NBA) club Denver “Nuggets” and the national team of Serbia, who became the NBA champion this year.

Messi was previously named Argentina’s sportsman of the year. In 2023, he won the French championship with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and won the French Super Cup. Also, Messi brought Miami “Inter” the first trophy – the League Cup.

In October, the Argentinian became an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is the world’s number one racket and has won seven ATP titles in a year.

In December, Ohtani agreed with the Los Angeles Dodgers of the US Baseball League (MLB) on the most impressive contract in professional sports – $700 million over the next ten years.

Also Read:  Gangster Morant returns from suspension and saves Grizzlies from Pelicans

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What foods make you eat more (and why)
What foods make you eat more (and why)
Posted on
Chinese espionage in Switzerland: Chinese buy a hotel near a military airport
Chinese espionage in Switzerland: Chinese buy a hotel near a military airport
Posted on
Japan decided to install Patriot air defense systems in the US
Japan decided to install Patriot air defense systems in the US
Posted on
This is how stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas – Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka. Here are the store opening hours on holidays
This is how stores will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas – Biedronka, Lidl, Żabka. Here are the store opening hours on holidays
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News