In the Bashkiria region of Russia – a new protest, a clash with OMON took place

#Bashkiria #region #Russia #protest #clash #OMON #place

Supporters of activist Failos Alsynov, who was recently sentenced to four years in prison, called for the action on social networks. Demonstrators clashed with police officers in the town of Baikam on the day the verdict was announced.

People gathered in Ufa walked around the square, danced, sang Bashkir folk songs. He told the police officers that he was simply spending time in the square.

OMON detained several people. One of them is a girl with a poster with words from one of F. Alsynov’s speeches.

Police officers told the correspondent of the Telegram channel “Once in Bashkiria” that there were no official arrests, the police simply escorted several people from the square. Nevertheless, the arrests continued. The crowd tried to prevent the officers’ attempt to take the four detainees out of the square, and a clash with OMON took place. In total, more than ten persons could have been detained, he writes svoboda.org.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bashkiria has previously warned of pending liability for non-participation in unauthorized actions.

Six protesters arrested following protests earlier this week against the jailing of a prominent local activist were given short prison terms, it was announced Thursday. This was announced by the regional court on Thursday.

The protests were a rare outburst of public discontent in Russia, following an invasion of Ukraine that has crushed critics of the regime.

The court in the regional capital, Ufa, ordered during the protests on January 15. the six people arrested were sentenced to 10 to 13 days in prison for organizing an unauthorized rally, the court said in a statement on social media.

Regional authorities vowed a swift response to the rare protests as thousands took to the streets of Baimak, a small town 1,400 kilometers east of Moscow, in 20-degree Celsius temperatures. Investigators have filed criminal charges of “mass riots” and assaulting police officers, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years.

On Wednesday, in the second day of protests, police used tear gas to disperse a demonstration after clashes outside a courtroom where local activist File Alsynov was sentenced to four years in prison for “inciting hatred”. F. Alsynov is a prominent local environmental activist and defender of the Bashkir language and culture. He denied the accusations of making an allegedly racist statement about people from Central Asia and the Caucasus and claimed his words had been mistranslated from the Bashkir language.

The head of the regional parliament said on Thursday that the protesters were incited by provocateurs from abroad. In Russia, it is common to place the blame for the unrest on foreign influence.

“The gathering of people outside the Baimak courthouse caused a real stir, especially among those who left Russia and are now trying to disparage our country and its people,” Bashkiria Assembly Chairman Konstantinas Tolkachiv said on Thursday. He added that forces abroad were trying to “disrupt the situation in our republic,” according to a statement posted on the assembly’s Telegram channel.

Russia has passed strict laws that essentially ban protest and public expression of dissent. From 2022 In February, when it attacked Ukraine, Moscow began to repress those who thought differently, they were sentenced to long prison terms.

Imprisoned activist F. Alsynov publicly criticized Moscow’s mobilization for the war in Ukraine.