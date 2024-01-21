In the BK giant slalom, such a strong line-up that even PK Top20 drivers do not win – Winter sports – Sportacentrs.com

#giant #slalom #strong #lineup #Top20 #drivers #win #Winter #sports #Sportacentrs.com

On the first day, in the second stage of the Baltic Cup in Italy, the usual FIS giant slalom competition took place, on the second day it was also the Latvian championship, where Gustavs Harijs Ābele and Liene Bondare became the winners among our representatives, and on the third day, the vast majority of the same alpine skiers from more than 20 countries competed again in the giant slalom, which was already like the Brazilian championship. There were also several newcomers, besides those who won high places in the PK stages.

For the men, Rafael Riederer, the 4th place winner of the World Junior Championship from Austria, took a convincing victory, ahead of his nearest competitors by more than a second. Italian Giovanni Franconi, who took 14th place in the giant slalom at the 2021 World Championship, won the second place, who was 0.06 seconds ahead of compatriot Alex Hofer, who took 18th and 21st place in the PK stages two years ago. On the other hand, the 2021 world junior champion Lukas Feuerstein, who was fifteenth in Adelboden a week ago, but even made it to sixth in the PK stage a year ago, remained behind the podium.

All four representatives of Latvia, who fought very equally, finally finished. Once again the best was Ábele, who took 33rd place in the overall standings (+14.2 sec.) and was closely followed by Roberts Kupčs (+15.09 sec.), as well as the other two of our juniors – Georgs Daukuls (+15.37 sec. .) and Jurgis Zvejnieks (+15.72 sec.).

The women also had a convincing winner – the European Cup Top20 driver Franceschi Fanti from Italy, who was 0.8 seconds ahead of the Swiss Vanessa Casper, who won the tenth place in the World Junior Championship, and who has been in the top 30 in the PK stages. The trio finished this season three times in the top ten of the European Cup from Germany. American Tricia Mangan, who took 11th place in the combination at the Olympic Games, remained behind the podium.

This time, none of the Latvian alpine skiers could be found in the results, because only Liene Bondare competed, who was in 36th place (+3.67 sec.) out of 44 participants, but made a mistake at the end of the second race and did not finish.

After a break of a few days, the second stage of the Baltic Cup in Poca di Fassa will continue with three FIS slalom competitions, one of which will also include the Latvian championship.

