‘In the car back, I regularly consider stopping at Today Inside’

Johan Derksen celebrates his 75th birthday on Wednesday and has therefore given an extensive interview to the Algemeen Dagblad, in which he answers 75 different questions. The figurehead of Today Inside says, among other things, that he regularly thinks about saying goodbye to the talk show.

Derksen extended his contract for two additional years in May 2023, with an option for a third year. Nevertheless, the regular table guests of Today Inside regularly hint that the future of the program is not certain. Derksen, for example, has reservations about the content of the program. He is asked by the AD about his good intentions for 2024 and says that he wants to get annoyed less often.

Derksen is considering quitting at Today Inside

“I am annoyed every day by the composition of the program. Wilfred, René and I form a unique combination with an inimitable chemistry, but we think completely differently about the content,” he explains. “In the car back I consider stopping regularly, but then I see the viewing figures the next morning and then I think: what am I worried about? Well, the amount of our contract keeps loyalty intact.”

For example, Derksen says he is annoyed because Genee ‘skips relevant topics’ and instead prefers to show vulgar videos in the program. Derksen also says that Wierd Duk is his favorite table guest. “A well-established journalist who can express his vision well.”