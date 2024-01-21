In the depths of the Earth there are mountains five times higher than Mount Everest

#depths #Earth #mountains #times #higher #Mount #Everest

We tend to imagine the Earth as a huge, solid, homogeneous ball, with diverse geological forms only forming near its surface. It doesn’t hurt to remind ourselves again and again that the interior of our Earth is very multi-layered, and as a result of processes that have not been fully clarified even by researchers, many large-scale structures have been created there. For example, if we could go down a few thousand kilometers, we would find mountains that overtake Mount Everest several times.

The invisible inner mountains were formed at a depth of approximately 2,900 kilometers, at the boundary between the Earth’s metallic core and the rocky mantle surrounding it. According to the researchers’ assumptions, the transition in the change of physical properties in this zone is even more drastic than when, for example, the bubbling lava comes into contact with the air during a volcanic eruption. The Earth’s outer core is a liquid substance containing mainly iron and nickel and glowing at 3700 degrees Celsius, while the Earth’s mantle is a solid layer containing mainly silicates.

The inner mountains are formed at the boundary between the outer core and the lower mantle, at the Gutenberg-Wiechert surface, which lies at a depth of 2,900 kilometers – Source: Wikipedia

You might think that we have something to do with what is happening thousands of kilometers below our feet, but according to researchers, we should not think about it. According to them, there are many interactions between this zone and our world. It is believed that this could be a burial ground for ancient pieces of the ocean floor, and it could also be related to the formation of volcanoes in Hawaii, for example.

The existence of mountains in the depths of the Earth has been suspected since 1996. Around this time, scientists began to learn about the boundary between the earth’s core and the earth’s mantle, when they studied the waves created by earthquakes. These seismic waves travel inside the Earth, but they do not travel in a straight line for thousands of kilometers. The materials in the depths break these waves and deviate from their path, but the seismological stations on the surface can record all this. Then, as with an X-ray, they use the deflected waves to form an image of what might be in the depths.

From the deflected waves of earthquakes, they can infer what layers and shapes there might be in the depths – Photo: Edward Garnero and Mingming Li / Arizona State University

A three-year study in which sensors buried in Antarctica collected data from more than a thousand earthquakes has yielded new results. The research participants noticed that the waves generated by the earthquakes inexplicably slowed down at the boundary between the core and the mantle. Because of this, researchers named this part the ultra-low-velocity zone (ULVZ) and tried to figure out what could have caused the slowdown.

“Seismic studies like ours provide the highest-resolution picture of our planet’s internal structure, and we’re finding that this structure is much more complex than previously thought,” said Samantha Hansen, a geologist at the University of Alabama who led the study.

According to the conclusions, a strongly jagged block was reached, which can be considered as a mountain range. In this formation, some peaks reach a height of 40 kilometers into the earth’s mantle, so it has mountains 4.5 times as high as the 8,849-meter-high Mount Everest. Since the first research, even more mountains have been found around the core, for example, a particularly large one with a diameter of 910 kilometers stretches under Hawaii.

This layer, formed at the boundary between the molten, metallic outer core and overlying mantle rock, is extremely thin compared to the rest of the structure, and is hypothesized to be the submerged ancient oceanic crust itself, which may be composed of highly metamorphosed basalt and sedimentary rock.

Researchers used to think that pieces of the oceanic crust that sank over hundreds of millions of years only occur in a few places, like islands, but now they rather guess that a layer with a denser composition than the Earth’s mantle covers the entire core-mantle boundary.

“Analyzing thousands of seismic recordings in Antarctica, our high-resolution imaging method found thin zones of anomalous material at the core-mantle boundary everywhere we probed. The thickness of the material varies from a few kilometers to tens of kilometers. This suggests that we see mountains on the core, in some places up to five times higher than Mount Everest,” said Edward Garnero, a researcher at the University of Arizona.

(Sources: BBC | University of Alabama)