in the event of a protest, the building was defended by the police

#event #protest #building #defended #police

Tusk’s pro-European coalition took power last week from the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, which critics say has undermined the independence of the judiciary, soured relations with the European Union and turned state media into a propaganda tool during its eight years in power.

But Tusk’s plans for change have faced resistance from the start from the former ruling party.

Wednesday’s layoffs at state television (TVP), radio and news agency PAP came after the new parliament passed a resolution on Tuesday to restore state media impartiality.

The resolution calls on all state authorities to “immediately take steps aimed at restoring the constitutional order related to citizens’ access to reliable information and the functioning of public information tools.”

PiS, for its part, strongly criticized the dismissals on Wednesday. The police were called as some PiS politicians showed up outside the headquarters of state broadcaster TVP and the offices of other state media outlets. In the evening, protesters gathered outside TVP offices in the Polish capital and smaller cities.

TVP Info, a state-run 24-hour news channel that has been heavily critical of Mr. Tusk and sought to portray him as dishonest and dependent on Germany and Russia, stopped broadcasting.

“The end of TVPiS,” Civic Platform, the largest party in Poland’s new government, said on social media platform X after TVP Info stopped broadcasting.

The government has promised to create stations that take a more balanced approach to public service broadcasting.

On Wednesday, public television did not broadcast the main evening news program. She was replaced by a journalist who had returned to TVP, who promised that starting Thursday “photos, not paintings” would be shown.

Supporters of TVP Info say closing it would harm pluralism by removing a conservative voice. The broadcaster supported PiS’s tough position in the debate on EU migration.

D. Tusk’s predecessor, Mateusz Morawiecki, called the manager’s dismissal an illegal takeover.

“After what happened today, I expect the worst from Tusk and his team,” said Morawiecki, who left the TVP headquarters in Warsaw shortly before midnight with a group of PiS MPs.

On Thursday morning, radio ZET journalist Michal Dzienynskis published a photo of the TVP headquarters, which shows police cars parked near it. In the evening, large groups of officers stood at each entrance to the public broadcaster’s building, and a strict cordon separated the participants of the “media protection” demonstration from the entrance to the buildings.

PiS politicians already appeared on TV on Tuesday night to “defend democracy,” as their leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski told reporters outside, according to media footage.

“It is clear that PiS politicians do not defend the freedom of the media, they defend the freedom of their propaganda,” Milosz Motyka, a spokesman for the coalition party PSL, told Polsat News.

On Wednesday, after PiS politicians occupied the buildings of TVP and other state media, the police were called to maintain order.

“We don’t care who the report comes from, whether it’s from PiS (lawmakers) or another party,” police spokesman Sylwester Marczak told a press conference.

The head of the National Broadcasting Council, Maciej Swirski, a PiS-backed deputy, also said the law had been broken by sacking public media executives, while PiS-backed deputy Maciej Swirski said it “reminds me of the worst times of martial law”, referring to events in communist Poland.

Polish President Andrzej Duda called on the government to abide by the law, adding that “a political goal cannot be an excuse for violating constitutional principles and laws.”

PiS lawmaker and former deputy justice minister Marcin Romanowski said he filed a report with the prosecutor’s office on suspicions that the culture minister and his accomplices committed a crime.

Culture Minister Bartlomiej Sienkiewicz said that the PiS protests will not change the dismissal.

“Have a little patience,” he told lawmakers when asked about PiS’s actions in parliament, according to news website Wyborcza.pl.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has called on the Polish government to adopt a comprehensive draft law to reduce the independence and political influence of public media in its oversight, funding and leadership, following a public debate involving experts and civil society.

“Public media does not belong to PiS or any other party. For the same reason, the public media needs an ambitious reform, which is not limited to personnel restructuring,” said its representative Pavolas Szalai.