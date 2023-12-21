In the Fenerbahçe-Galatasaray derbies, 29 goals were scored by foreign players in the last 10 years.

#FenerbahçeGalatasaray #derbies #goals #scored #foreign #players #years

The exciting derby between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray will take place on Sunday, December 24, in the 18th week of the Trendyol Super League. In recent matches between these two teams, the scores were generally determined by the superiority of foreign players.

In the last ten seasons, in the 22 derbies where this competition took place, Galatasaray scored a total of 19 goals, while Fenerbahçe responded to these goals with 16 goals.

While 29 of the total 35 goals recorded in these matches were scored by foreign players, the contribution of Turkish players was limited to 6 goals. During this time, 16 goals for Galatasaray were scored by foreign players, while Fenerbahçe’s foreign players scored 13 goals.

Turkish players of both teams contributed to these scores with three goals each.

GOALS FROM 23 FOREIGNERS IN THE LAST 10 YEARS

In the last decade, a total of 23 foreign players have scored goals in the derbies between Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray.

In the 22 derbies that took place since the 2013-2014 season, 12 foreign players from Fenerbahçe and 11 foreign players from Galatasaray changed the scoreboard.

In these matches, Fenerbahçe’s 3 Turkish players and Galatasaray’s 2 Turkish players scored goals and contributed to their team’s score.

Five players currently in the squads of both teams had the chance to celebrate a goal in this competition. Miguel Crespo, Miha Zajc and Serdar Dursun for Fenerbahçe; On the Galatasaray front, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Sergio Oliveira and Mauro Icardi are among the names who have previously scored goals in derby matches.