In the future, this small seed can also be used in the treatment of cancer: surprising research has been published – Lifestyle

In the research conducted at Oregon State University (OSU), the components and genes of the Aztec sage seed, better known as Chia seed, were examined. They discovered genetic traits that could one day be used in drugs to treat high blood pressure and cancer.

Chia seeds can also be effective against cancer

Chiamagra, like several other very healthy plants such as cassava, yam or millet, has only recently received attention. Historically, they have focused more on cereal crops such as rice, wheat, and corn because they all played an important role in providing food and fighting hunger.

Today, however, chia seeds have become increasingly popular for their health benefits. And in a study published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science, the entire genome of the tiny seed was revealed and chia genes associated with valuable nutrients were identified.

We wrote about the beneficial effects of chia seed before, it is full of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, beneficial fatty acids and insoluble fibers that prolong the feeling of satiety. In addition, it contains all nine essential amino acids. It is no coincidence that Dr. Jaiswal, one of the authors of the study, called chia seeds a “treasure trove” of nutrients.

The results of this research are very promising because they may have discovered beneficial biomolecules that contribute to the health benefits of chia seeds. According to the researchers, understanding the genome of the chia seed could help in the future treatment of high blood pressure and the fight against cancer.

– The anti-aging peptides of the chia seed were found in proteins encoded by the genes expressed in the seeds. In the seed, these act as storage proteins, but the biopeptides released during digestion may play another role, which requires further studies, he said. You can read about the three best antiaging fruits here.

According to Dr. Jaiswal, one of the advantages of the study is that it can improve the cultivation of chia, which would have a beneficial effect on both the yield and the quality of the nutrients, and the frost and cold tolerance of the plant can also be improved.

– In the future, we will combine chia and dry beans so that we can get a clearer picture of their potential health benefits through the study of molecular interactions – said Dr. Jaiswal. The Salvia genomic database (SaliviaGDB) is also being developed, which can serve as a crutch for future studies.

