In the game against the “rockets”, Valmiers have the opportunity to strengthen their positions – Floorball – Sportacentrs.com

In the game against the "rockets", Valmiers have the opportunity to strengthen their positions

“FBK Valmiera/Betsafe” – “RTU/Rockets” (at 20:00 Valmiera OC)
A few days ago, Valmieri experienced another loss, which was in the Latvian-Estonian floorball league. Meanwhile, in the Elvi League, the team has won the last two games, although the success cannot be called convincing – at home they won 9:8 at the end of the match against the Ķekava team, but in the pre-holiday match in Bauskas, the success was won only in extra time with 4:3. Anyway, the team is currently in sixth place in the tournament table with 20 points and can strengthen its position tonight by hosting the only team from the capital. With 23 (15+8) points, Mārtiņš Broks is by far the team’s most productive floorball player in the Elvi league, while the club’s most productive floorball players in the Latvian-Estonian league, Matīss Salminņš (8+7) and Guido Lauga (7+7) have demonstrated a productive performance in the attack in the last matches, which can to help Aigars Belasov’s team in the fight for points in the table.

Meanwhile, after a surprising victory over “Irlava” (9:8), “RTU/Rockets” failed to repeat a similar comeback a few days later and lost 6:13 to the champions from Lielvārde. With nine points won in 15 games, the “Rockets” keep the tenth place, but the people of Riga can be angry with their opponents today, who allowed the Bauškans to get one point. Thus, the Bauskas team is only one win away from the RTU floorball players, which means that the battle for keeping a place in the league has become more tense again. In the “RTU/Rockets” team, in the last games, Rainers Miķelsons has demonstrated a productive performance in attack, which has already accumulated the most solid 15 (8+7) points, or an average of one point per game. The next highest scorers are Renars Prejers with 11 (8+3) points and Rainers Grīslītis, who collected 9 (8+1) points.

In the first round match between the two teams in mid-October, “RTU/Rockets” remained scoreless and lost 0-6 at home, thus playing the second game in a row without scoring a goal. Meanwhile, Mārtiņš Broks stood out for the winners with three goals, while the best player award went to the goalkeeper Agris Rogainis, who managed all 28 shots of the opponents.

Tonight, the match at the Valmiera Olympic Center will start at 20:00 and the match will be led by the pair of referees Mārtiņš Larinovs and Aivars Māliņš.

